BREAKING: Calvin University President Wiebe Boer resigns, “concerning and inappropriate” conduct alleged

Note: This story has been updated below with additional details.

Calvin University President Wiebe Boer has resigned from his position after the university received a report alleging “concerning and inappropriate” conduct by Boer toward a non-student member of the Calvin community, according to a university-wide email from the board of trustees sent to students, staff and faculty at 4 p.m. Feb. 26.

Boer denied some of the allegations but admitted to behavior that was “inappropriate and inconsistent” with the standards of behavior and character required of his position as president of the university, the email from the board said.

The university “recently” received a report alleging inappropriate conduct and took steps to address the allegations in line with established policies and procedures, including Title IX.

While university officials have not provided a specific timeline of events, it appears that the allegations were brought to the attention of the Board sometime this month, and possibly as recently as mid-February, according to sources inside the university. At a Tuesday town hall meeting for faculty and staff, speakers used phrases such as “past number of days” and “couple of weeks” to refer to the situation leading up to and including Boer’s resignation.

The report did “not include allegations of sexually explicit communication or physical contact,” according to the email.

Vice President of Advancement Gregory Elzinga has assumed the office of interim president as the university begins a search for the next permanent president.

Students will have a chance to hear from Elzinga and other community leaders on Thursday, Feb. 29, at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel.

Chimes reached out to a university spokesperson for comment. The spokesperson referred Chimes to the official university statement.

This is a developing story.