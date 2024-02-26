Calvin University's official student newspaper since 1907

BREAKING: Calvin University President Wiebe Boer resigns, “concerning and inappropriate” conduct alleged

Savannah Shustack, Editor-in-ChiefFebruary 26, 2024
President+Wiebe+Boer+has+submitted+his+resignation.+
Photo from calvin.edu
President Wiebe Boer has submitted his resignation.

Note: This story has been updated below with additional details.

Calvin University President Wiebe Boer has resigned from his position after the university received a report alleging “concerning and inappropriate” conduct by Boer toward a non-student member of the Calvin community, according to a university-wide email from the board of trustees sent to students, staff and faculty at 4 p.m. Feb. 26. 

Boer denied some of the allegations but admitted to behavior that was “inappropriate and inconsistent” with the standards of behavior and character required of his position as president of the university, the email from the board said.

The university “recently” received a report alleging inappropriate conduct and took steps to address the allegations in line with established policies and procedures, including Title IX.

While university officials have not provided a specific timeline of events, it appears that the allegations were brought to the attention of the Board sometime this month, and possibly as recently as mid-February, according to sources inside the university. At a Tuesday town hall meeting for faculty and staff, speakers used phrases such as “past number of days” and “couple of weeks” to refer to the situation leading up to and including Boer’s resignation.

The report did “not include allegations of sexually explicit communication or physical contact,” according to the email. 

Vice President of Advancement Gregory Elzinga has assumed the office of interim president as the university begins a search for the next permanent president. 

Students will have a chance to hear from Elzinga and other community leaders on Thursday, Feb. 29, at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel. 

Chimes reached out to a university spokesperson for comment. The spokesperson referred Chimes to the official university statement.

This is a developing story.

Comments (13)

  • D

    Feb 28, 2024 at 10:52 pm

    “Inappropriate conduct” can be defined differently in different cultures and different decades. Maybe Dr. Boer had not become fully aware of how Calvin University defines it in 2024.
    Just a guess – if the inappropriate communication was not sexual, perhaps it was racial.

    • A

      Mar 1, 2024 at 3:02 pm

      The info released doesn’t state that it wasn’t sexual. Just that it wasn’t sexually explicit. An important distinction.

  • T

    Feb 27, 2024 at 7:11 pm

    Sad news, indeed. Dr Boer looked so promising. I feel for him and his family. However, instead of trying to delve into details, let’s wait what Mr Elzinga will say to the students on Thursday.

  • J

    Feb 27, 2024 at 1:04 pm

    “Unwelcome attention” has come to mean one thing only. As well, when an announcement rules out the “sexually explicit”, it is fair to say that many will assume that the impugned conduct was sexually implicit.

    This is an inept notice from the Board. If sexual harassment is being alleged, have the courage to say so. Don’t make the reader guess. If it is not being alleged, don’t engage in this coded language.

    • R

      Feb 27, 2024 at 3:00 pm

      If there was no physical or sexual contact was a warning about appropriate language not enough? This sounds and feels very wrong. He was loved by all. Need a better reason and explanation! R. Korf

      • C

        Mar 5, 2024 at 10:06 pm

        I am truly saddened by the news of President Boer’s resignation, particularly in the absence of a clear explanation. His accomplishments have brought great pride to the university on an international scale, and now we are left wondering what comes next. I pray for God’s peace that surpasses human understanding for Dr. Boer and his family and the Calvin community. He is our brother and we love him!

  AK

    Feb 27, 2024 at 10:54 am

    Out of respect to the students and public who invest so much money and trust into Calvin, everyone deserves to know the details (with respect of keeping the victim anonymous). As a former Calvin student, everyone was held to the highest morale and that needs to be applied to leadership.

    • A

      Feb 27, 2024 at 8:05 pm

      Very much agree. Wiebe has lead positive change on a variety of fronts on campus and all over the globe in-person and face-to-face with us the Calvin community. It is irresponsible and cowardly that the board and other people apart of this investigation chose to hide behind a vague statement and not shed light on what actually happened.

      Two things should happen: 1. The board should release an actual statement of what happened. 2. There should be a community video call/forum where the board shares the statement and fields questions from the community on the investigation process and more importantly what comes next. Will all of the great initiatives started by Wiebe around the school and between our partners all around the world be continued? What is the board going to do to ensure confidence in the school’s stability? (not only for the current community but for new and prospective students and their families)

      It’s ridiculous that we have to use the comment section of the Chimes press release to voice our concerns and opinions. Leaders of the Calvin do your job and stitch the the community back together with transparency and truth (while keeping the victim anonymous).

      • S

        Feb 28, 2024 at 7:36 pm

        More information will come. It may be too early.

  LK

    Feb 27, 2024 at 10:50 am

    Welp, that’s not surprising.

  • I

    Feb 27, 2024 at 2:47 am

    Terrible news, he is a fine man and was doing a great job…

  Rain

    Feb 26, 2024 at 11:58 pm

    Whyyyy are there no comments?

  • C

    Feb 26, 2024 at 6:34 pm

    When I knew him back in the early 90s at Calvin, he had long hair, wore tie dye shirts, and was a Bob Marley super fan. I never dreamed he would someday return to Calvin as president!

