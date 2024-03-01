Calvin University's official student newspaper since 1907

Calvin University Chimes
Since 1907
Calvin University's official student newspaper since 1907

Calvin University Chimes
Calvin University's official student newspaper since 1907

Calvin University Chimes

Calvin administration emphasizes “One Calvin” at student meeting after Boer departure

Ethan Meyers, Liana Hirner, and Ashley HamonsMarch 1, 2024
The+student+meeting+was+held+in+the+chapel+on+Thursday.
calvin.edu
The student meeting was held in the chapel on Thursday.

Calvin’s cabinet held a gathering for students in the chapel to introduce Interim President Gregory Elzinga and reassure the student body of Calvin’s future on Thursday, Feb. 29.

La’Leatha Spillers, vice president of marketing and communications, opened the meeting by asking students to gather together towards the center of the chapel. Spillers asked non-student attendees to leave; a previous informational meeting for faculty and staff had been held on Tuesday. 

University Pastor Mary Hulst prayed over the meeting.

Board of Trustees member Gene Miyamoto spoke on behalf of the board and emphasized that  “Calvin will be OK. You will be OK.” 

Miyamoto then reiterated information about former president Wiebe Boer’s resignation previously shared by the Board of Trustees in an email to the Calvin community on Monday afternoon, Feb. 26. 

Miyamoto acknowledged that the transition “feels quick” but said that the Board “carefully” followed the appropriate process.

Once Boer offered his resignation, according to Miyamoto, the Board’s main decision “became a matter of accepting his resignation.” Deciding whether to accept that resignation, according to Miyamoto, “didn’t require a long time.”  

Miyamoto responded to questions he said he has heard from Calvin community members — including a concern about replacing Boer’s “energy and enthusiasm” — with an emphasis on Calvin’s institutional identity that is “bigger than one person.”

Elzinga, who spoke after Miyamoto, told the audience, “What has allowed Calvin to flourish for the past 148 years has never been tied to one person, ever. ” He also encouraged students and faculty to lift each other up in the wake of Monday’s news and come together as a unified “One Calvin” community.   

Hulst then asked students who were willing to do so to lay hands on and pray over Elzinga.

After the prayer, students filed back to their seats to hear from Sarah Visser, executive vice president for student experience and strategy, who spoke about holding on to the tension of the moment. 

“We take comfort in the fact that God can do something none of us can do. He can hear and hold all of our emotions and questions and prayers at once,” Visser said.

Following the meeting, students generally expressed frustration, due to the lack of new information from the meeting.

“It was all about the future and looking forward, and had a lot of fluff talking about being good to each other. I wish that they recognized what happened more,” Noah Millen, a senior who was at the talk, said. 

However, Millen was impressed with Interim President Elzinga. “I think he will be a good leader, and that gives me hope that Calvin will continue its forward trajectory,” Millen told Chimes.

No opportunity for questions was provided at the meeting. 

As students left the chapel, at least one reporter from local news station MLive was waiting along the pathway to interview willing students.

5
View Comments (5)
More to Discover
More in Campus & Community
Interim President Gregory Elzinga addressed faculty on Tuesday and will speak to students in a town hall on Thursday.
Calvin students and faculty shocked, left with questions in the wake of Boer’s resignation
President Wiebe Boer has submitted his resignation.
BREAKING: Calvin University President Wiebe Boer resigns, “concerning and inappropriate” conduct alleged
FAFSA changes streamline application, delay aid
Calvin chemistry department to restructure upper-level courses
The greenhouse is home to more than just the multiple leafy residents.
Greenhouse guardians: Bug-driven sustainability
Current student curator Chafer Jolman is shown here working on a display in the Museum, alongside Museum director Kent Ratajeski.
“A hidden gem”: The Bruce Dice Mineralogical Museum
More in Showcase
Past issues of campus, local and national news covering moments of tension on Calvin’s campus provide further understandings of historical controversy.
The messy middle
The research team presented data to the Calvin community in a few different information sessions on campus.
The 49507 Initiative’s Wayfinder program is now accepting student applications
Student Senate welcomes feedback and project suggestions from the student body.
Changes to the Student Senate constitution create a new election structure, aim for clarity
President Boer highlighted the goals Calvin already achieved and the steps Calvin must take to continue growing.
“Our strategy is enrollment growth”
Elections for South Koreas legislature, the National Assembly, will be held on April 10.
Elections 2024: How international students follow politics from home while at Calvin
As editor, Ambrose (second from the right) worked with a number of other people as they filmed, wrote and produced the documentary.
Calvin student raises awareness with award-winning documentary
More in Uncategorized
The womens soccer team finished their season with a 16-2-3 record.
Fall sports wrap up as winter sports hit the ground running
Steen and Mulders research focused on the needs of formerly incarcerated CPI students re-entering society. Photo from Calvin News.
Calvin grad and professor publish study on re-entry services in West Michigan
Calvin posts positive student engagement survey results
Calvin posts positive student engagement survey results
Isolating meat consumption from production prevents us from a deep understanding of our food
ChatGPTs homepage
ChatGPT: How nearly a year of public availability has changed the academic landscape
Calvin mens soccer team plays a game.
Calvin men’s and women’s soccer teams start strong in out of conference play
Calvin University's official student newspaper since 1907

Calvin University Chimes
The News
Religion
Sci-Tech
Sports
Culture
Read & Listen
Dispatches From Handlon Campus
The Past & The Future
The Downsize
Features
Spoofs
Abroad
Podcast
Contact us
Contact the Chimes
Submit a story idea
Apply
Advertise
Donate
About
2023-2024 staff
About the Chimes
Other
Archive
Photo gallery
Commenting policy
© 2024 The Calvin University Chimes. Designed with <3 by Jake Westra • Admin login
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (5)

All Calvin University Chimes Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • B

    Ben Bolt ‘95Mar 2, 2024 at 11:54 am

    Interim president: “What has allowed Calvin to flourish for the past 148 years has never been tied to one person, ever.”
    Can I say how disappointing it is that this is the message from the one taking the lead over a historically Christian institution. I would have rather heard him acknowledge that it’s success has ONLY been tied to ONE person, EVER.
    Maybe it’s time to bring that person back into focus… if that ONE PERSON was Boer’s focus, if that ONE PERSON was the focus of those around him, if that ONE PERSON was the focus of the board, then we wouldn’t be having these conversations at all.
    Calvin University and it’s board needs to refocus back to that One,

    Reply
    https://calvinchimes.org/2024/03/01/calvin-administration-emphasizes-one-calvin-at-student-meeting-after-boer-departure/#comment-1703
  • D

    Dan Dekker,'68Mar 1, 2024 at 8:23 pm

    Secrecy just breeds false rumors and wild imagination. That may make some parents choose to not send their children to Calvin and make alumni like me decide not to donate. Much better to be open and move on.

    Reply
    https://calvinchimes.org/2024/03/01/calvin-administration-emphasizes-one-calvin-at-student-meeting-after-boer-departure/#comment-1700
  • H

    HelenMar 1, 2024 at 3:04 pm

    What a waste of a meeting. This feels like just blatantly ignoring people’s concerns and trying to move on and not talk about it again, but this is how the cycle of secrecy in the church continues. I understand the right for the person who brought the accusations forward to remain anonymous, but the exact nature of the accusations deserve to be shared publicly. Either the situation is worse than they are letting on, or (and I see this as the less likely scenario) he has been wrongfully dismissed.

    Reply
    https://calvinchimes.org/2024/03/01/calvin-administration-emphasizes-one-calvin-at-student-meeting-after-boer-departure/#comment-1697
    • G

      George WestraMar 1, 2024 at 4:51 pm

      While I understand the frustration and curiosity, let’s keep in mind a few things:
      1) This is not similar to “the cycle of secrecy in the church” that has kept abusers in their positions or allowed them to transition without repercussions. Boer is facing the consequences. All analogies are flawed, of course, but that’s a dangerously flawed one that casts unwarranted aspersions on Calvin and its leadership.
      2) This is accountability for Boer without needlessly spreading extra info. Perhaps some of that is about legal aspects. It is definitely about protecting the victim. It’s frustrating, of course, but student curiosity doesn’t really matter. I’m curious too, but they owe the rest of us outside the situation nothing other than accountability–which might be limited to Boer’s removal, but could and should apply to anything else in the Calvin system that needs to be tightened and/or improved to prevent this in the future, if at all possible.
      3) Speculating about Boer being wrongfully dismissed based on zero evidence is incredibly reckless, even if it’s “less likely.” Let’s avoid speculation, please.

      Reply
      https://calvinchimes.org/2024/03/01/calvin-administration-emphasizes-one-calvin-at-student-meeting-after-boer-departure/#comment-1698
      • A

        Andrew SMar 1, 2024 at 5:19 pm

        Sorry – but you are wrong that he has faced consequences.

        I was at Boston College when the Catholic church’s scandals there broke. Simply dismissing priests from parishes and sending them to “retirement homes” was no where near the consequences that they “should” have faced, had the public known of the extent of their abuse.

        Before I go any further I want to say that I am NOT comparing Weibe’s situation to the priests in Boston. I am simply saying that we cannot say that he is facing “just consequences” because he was dismissed.

        Speculating that he has faced the appropriate consequences (as you seem to do) is just as wrong.

        Indeed, all speculation should cease. But in reality the only way it will cease if the BoT comes clean. And, on that they have failed the community.

        The OP is right – the only way is for the BOT to come clean on this entire matter.

        Reply
        https://calvinchimes.org/2024/03/01/calvin-administration-emphasizes-one-calvin-at-student-meeting-after-boer-departure/#comment-1699