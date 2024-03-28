Statement from Calvin University Board of Trustees

The Board of Trustees of Calvin University is aware that Dr. Wiebe Boer’s recent departure from the

University has caused some members of the Calvin community concern and questions. In an effort to

correct misinformation and address concerns from community members, the Board offers this additional information:

The University received a report alleging Dr. Boer engaged in unwelcome and inappropriate

communication and attention toward a non-student member of the campus community. While the

report came through the University’s Title IX office, no formal complaint was made to trigger a formal

Title IX process, nor did the Board make a finding that he engaged in sexual harassment as defined by

Title IX. As part of the Board’s response to the information in the report, Dr. Boer was notified of all of

the allegations in the report and was provided an opportunity to provide a response to the full Board of

Trustees. While he denied some of the allegations, Dr. Boer admitted to sending the communications at

issue. Based on these admitted communications, the Board determined that Dr. Boer’s conduct was

concerning and inappropriate and that he could not continue to serve as President of the University.

Of specific concern were the volume, frequency and tone of Dr. Boer’s communication with a woman

who was not his wife. These concerns were amplified by the power dynamic, considering Dr. Boer’s

position as President of the University and the woman’s role in the community. In his response to the

entire Board of Trustees, Dr. Boer characterized those communications as “flirtatious” and

“inappropriate.” He also reported to Board leadership that he had deleted the messages from his phone

knowing they were wrong.

Ultimately, Dr. Boer’s employment at Calvin was governed by an employment agreement that gives the

Board the authority to determine his fitness to remain in the role. In response to concerns we have

heard from various members of the community, the Board recently conducted a careful and thorough

review that resulted in a unanimous Board affirmation of the process of information-gathering and

deliberation that led to Dr. Boer’s resignation.

From the moment the Board received the report, our intent has been to act justly and—to the degree

possible given the circumstances—confidentially in the best interests of the Calvin community. The

Board has made significant efforts to resolve this matter amicably with Dr. Boer, including offering

financial support to both Dr. and Mrs. Boer which exceeds the University’s contractual obligation, as well

as an offer to assist in relocation from the Manor. Unfortunately, those offers have been refused, though

the Board remains open to assisting with the Boers’ relocation.

We remain confident that Dr. Boer’s decision to resign, and the Board’s decision to accept his

resignation, are in the best interests of all involved. We continue to lament the concern, confusion, and

frustration this abrupt transition has caused for some in our community, and we understand that it will

take time for all those affected by these events to find healing and restoration. Our thoughts are

particularly with the reporting party. We ask that all community members speak and act in a way that is

respectful and sensitive to the fact that this individual is a part of our community.

The Board is grateful to the dedicated faculty, staff, and students of Calvin University, and to Interim

President Elzinga and the Cabinet, all of whom have navigated this unexpected transition with grace and

perseverance.