Phase 1 of Commons Union construction nearly complete

Throughout the school year, students, staff and faculty have been walking and working around construction across campus. Next fall, many of those spaces currently undergoing renovation will be completed and ready for use, according to Sarah Visser, executive vice president for student experience and strategy.

Renovations to the lower level of DeVries Hall have already been completed and a virtual tour of the new space will be available soon.

Phase 1 of the Common’s Union project –– which includes renovations to the first three levels of Hekman Library, as well as the lowest level of Hiemenga Hall –– will likely be completed in mid-August, just in time for staff to move into their new offices before students arrive in the fall, Visser told Chimes.

The building near the Lake Drive entrance — which will host athletic training space and the football locker room — will be ready for use in the fall, while the soccer stadium will be undergoing the final step of seating installation when students arrive back on campus. According to Visser, the university hopes to host home games in the new space mid-fall.

Both buildings will incorporate geothermal energy. At this stage in the process, “the work of drilling bores has concluded, and the energy system continues to be incorporated,” Visser told Chimes.

Phase 2 of the Commons Union project is nearing the end of design development; plans encompassing new community building, meeting, dining and retail spaces are finalized.

“We’ve also made progress on incorporating sustainability into the building design as we pursue LEED certification” in alignment with Calvin’s commitment to creation care, including solar panels and a green roof in design plans, Visser said.

The next step of Phase 2 includes fundraising. Once funds are raised and the ground is broken, it is expected to take about two years until project completion.