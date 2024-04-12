Wiebe and Joanna Boer sue Calvin for breach of contract, defamation

Photo by Abigail Ham Joanna and Wiebe have filed a complaint against Calvin in federal court.

Former Calvin University President and First Lady, Wiebe and Joanna Boer, have filed a complaint in federal court against Calvin on three counts: breach of contract, defamation and violations of the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

The breach of contract count claims that “Calvin cannot show a case of ‘serious misconduct’ as defined by the Contract against Dr. Boer,” and states that the “threat he was about to be fired, intimidation, and undue time pressure” meant Wiebe Boer was effectively terminated.

While the employment contract does state “both the president and the University have the right to terminate the employment relationship at any time and for any reason,” that termination — if for a reason other than “serious misconduct” — must be followed by “‘salary continuation’ payments in an amount equal to one (1) year of the President’s Base Salary as of the time of termination,” according to the employment contract.

As relief, the plaintiffs are seeking “front pay in an amount that would fully compensate him for the injuries alleged herein resulting from the unlawful breaches of contract” as well as “compensatory damages including damages for mental anguish and emotional distress,” according to the complaint.

The board “remains confident that Dr. Boer’s decision to resign, and the board’s decision to accept his resignation, are in the best interests of all involved,” according to the most recent statement from the board.

The defamation count claims that Calvin made “intentional” and “false and defamatory statements” about Wiebe Boer in both the first and second public statements issued by Calvin officials following the former president’s resignation.

The count regarding violations of the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act — a state law that aims to eliminate discrimination and secure equal opportunities in employment, housing and several other areas, according to the State Bar of Michigan — alleges that Calvin employees perpetuated sex and race discrimination against plaintiff Joanna Boer.

The complaint, filed on April 12, makes a wide range of further allegations regarding past events as well as the process that led up to the termination of Wiebe Boer.

The board is “disappointed by the numerous misrepresentations in the Boers’ legal complaint that will create additional confusion,” and says they “look forward to correcting the record through the appropriate legal processes.”

A civil case can take many months to resolve, and filing a complaint is just the first step in the process. Once the complaint is filed, the plaintiffs must make the defendant aware of the complaint within 90 days, and the defendant generally has 21 days to respond by serving an answer or making motions. Facts of the case must be discovered as the suit continues, and it can end in a few different ways including a summary judgment, a settlement or a civil jury trial, according to the Michigan Supreme Court Learning Center.