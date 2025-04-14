Calvin University's official student newspaper since 1907

Calvin University Chimes
Since 1907
Calvin University's official student newspaper since 1907

Calvin University Chimes
Calvin Cares Campaign
Calvin University's official student newspaper since 1907

Calvin University Chimes

Calvin’s “Meet the Turtles” Event Aims to Connect Students with Nature and Community

Reuben Kok, Sci-Tech ReporterApril 14, 2025
Reuben Kok
Two of the nature preserve’s four turtles, in their home tanks.

As spring settles in on Calvin University’s campus, students have the chance to connect with more than just their books – they’re also meeting the wildlife that calls Calvin’s Ecosystem Preserve and Native Gardens home. The “Meet the Turtles” event, hosted at the Bunker Interpretive Center (BIC), offers students a hands-on way to engage with the preserve’s resident turtles and learn about Calvin’s stewardship activities.

Visitors enjoy meeting the turtles up close. (Reuben Kok)

The Bunker Interpretive Center is home to four turtles: Gizmo, Donnie, Curtis, and Lizzie. Visitors can visit the turtles during regular hours in their tanks, but this event allowed visitors to touch and interact with the turtles and observe their feeding time. Onlookers were able to learn all about what the turtles eat, how they live, and how they are cared for. 

While “Meet the Turtles” aims to celebrate the outdoors and the Lord’s creation, it also helps students form connections with each other and the campus community. Calvin’s Ecosystem Preserve is a unique on-campus space that is often overlooked; hosting events onsite aims to encourage more students to explore the unique features of the space. 

Tom Hartzell, campus sustainability program coordinator, said that the mission of events in the preserve like Meet the Turtles is to help connect students and the local community to nature and learn how they can be better stewards of creation. Hartzell also spoke about the importance of spending time in nature, noting a diverse set of health benefits – from the physical health that comes from walking or jogging along the trails to the mental benefits of simply decompressing and stepping away from the busyness and stress of school. 

The preserve offers a variety of features and events for students and community members alike. Volunteer opportunities, art classes, trail walks, and educational classes for all ages are just some of the events offered. The Native Plant Sale is also an event where native plants grown on site in the preserve are sold to encourage continual growth of the plants that were here in Michigan long before humans took over. Students and faculty are encouraged to explore the preserve—whether walking the vast acreage of trees and native plants or attending some of the many events hosted at the BIC. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Science & Technology
Students have been posting pictures of the fish on social media platforms such as Instagram and Fizz. Photo by Annabella Terpstra.
Something fishy found in the road by Knollcrest
Plaster Creek Stewards, which leads various education and ecology efforts at Calvin, is one of the organizations that grew out of the original statement. Photo from @plastercreekstewards on Instagram.
New statement on sustainability reinforces faith-based commitment to sustainability
Banff Mountain Film Festival sparks awe, wonder and laughter in 15th year at Calvin
Left to right: Michael Dirksen, Jamie Skillen, Doug Koopman
PDAC offers panel on Trump's environmental policy
Calvin's East Campus in early February.
Inside the secretive world of winter maintenance on campus
Students gather at the Earthkeepers meeting.
Earthkeepers aim to promote sustainability, cooperation on campus