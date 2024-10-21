BREAKING: Greg Elzinga chosen as Calvin’s next president

Calvin’s Board of Trustees and the Presidential Search Committee (PSC) announced Greg Elzinga as Calvin University’s 13th president on Monday, October 21. Perrin Rynders, chair of the Committee, sent out an email to the Calvin community Monday afternoon.

The most recent presidential search process looked different than the previous search for President Le Roy’s replacement. After Le Roy announced his plans to leave Calvin, the University formed a committee tasked with presenting a pool of domestic and international candidates. The committee also engaged an external search group to aid in looking for potential candidates.

This time, according to the email communication the PSC sent on Monday, a “summer of listening, prayer, and discernment showed the committee another path.” After hearing from faculty, staff, students and current cabinet members, the PSC chose to appoint Elzinga as Calvin’s 13th president. “Greg has shown resilience, adaptability, and trustworthiness within each group of constituents. In short, he is the best leader for Calvin at this moment,” the PSC statement said.

The announcement also included a statement from Elzinga himself, who has served as interim president since Wiebe Boer resigned from the University in February of 2024. “In this next season, we are focused on leveraging comprehensive enrollment growth, making disciplined investments in infrastructure, strengthening workplace culture, and fundraising. Our shared strategy will drive us toward success and ensure that Calvin University continues to thrive and serve our community effectively.” Elzinga said in the announcement.

Prior to stepping into his role as interim president, Elzinga served as Calvin’s vice president for advancement.

Elzinga will be officially introduced as Calvin’s president on Thursday, October 31, at a town hall with Perrin Rynders, the chair of the PSC, and Bruce Los, chair of the Board of Trustees.

This is a developing story