The stances of the Democratic frontrunners

On Tuesday, March 10, Michigan voters will be able to vote in the democratic primary. As Calvin Democrats is a student organization committed to promoting participation in democracy, we would like to let you know the platforms of the leading candidates.

Criminal Justice Reform:

Joe Biden Biden supports criminal justice reform, by getting rid of the death penalty, mandatory minimum sentences and private prisons.

Bernie Sanders Sanders supports criminal justice reform, by ending the death penalty, mandatory minimum sentences and private prisons.



Economic Policies:

Joe Biden Biden would raise minimum wage to $15 an hour.



Bernie Sanders

Sanders would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and establish a federal jobs guarantee by building infrastructure. Sanders would make public college free and forgive all student debt.



Climate change:

Joe Biden Biden proposes a carbon tax, clean nuclear technology, and an end to oil and gas drilling offshore or on federal land.

Bernie Sanders Sanders supports closing nuclear reactors, banning fracking altogether and imposing government regulations on emissions.



Healthcare:

Joe Biden Biden seeks to expand Medicare coverage.

Bernie Sanders Sanders proposes Medicare-for-all, eliminating medical debt and federal ownership of the health-care system, with free medical services for all citizens, eliminating private insurance.



Immigration:

Joe Biden Biden would open citizenship to the “Dreamers” but leave criminal penalties for illegal entry in place.

Bernie Sanders Sanders supports citizenship for “Dreamers” and making illegal entry a civic and not a criminal offense.



Foreign Policy:

Joe Biden Biden would keep troops deployed overseas, boost defense spending and support free trade agreements.

Bernie Sanders Sanders supports cuts to the defense budget, bringing American troops home and staying out of free trade agreements.



If you are interested in the democratic process and the future leadership of this country, make sure to vote in the Michigan primary on Tuesday, March 10. If you are interested in the caucuses or want to know more about the candidates, join our mock caucus event Monday evening. The Calvin Democrats are interested in hearing from you!

This article originally included information on Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has since dropped the race. The article has been updated to reflect these political developments.