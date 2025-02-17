Late-Night concert sparks excitement for performing at Calvin

Stella Stachowiak Mics wait on the CFAC for Late Night performers.

On Friday, Feb. 14, the stage of the CFAC’s main auditorium was flooded with Women’s Chorale and Capella singers, flashing with vivid colors and dancing to pop songs for Calvin’s annual Late-Night concert. This special performance came after a year of assessing how to evoke a more inclusive, inviting atmosphere for students and faculty members across campus as Calvin’s choirs continue to grow.

Legacy

With a history spanning over a decade, Late-Night has long served an integral role in building student leadership and drawing attention to the musical talent of Calvin’s ensembles. Before 2022, Women’s Chorale would host a show called “Date Night” while Capella organized the production “Late-Night.” Both events were entirely student-led, which allowed students to exercise greater autonomy in choosing their songs and experience community bonding. In early 2022, Women’s Chorale and Capella collaborated on their events for the first time, and the concert names were combined into “L’Date Night,” prior to its simplification as “Date Night” in 2023. For this year, however, the performance was referred to as “Late-Night.”

According to Levi Huizenga, co-president of Capella, the name change emphasizes a desire for students to be able to attend without the anxiety of asking out a date. “We wanted to make sure all the barriers were down for people to come and enjoy the music,” he said. Huizenga also noted that Late-Night promotes a chance for music students to perform without the pressure of being graded on a syllabus.

Current and Future Plans

Huizenga’s perspective on Late-Night reflects larger goals within the music department. These include emphasizing intentional community building, striving for increasing musical excellence and enhancing spiritual formation through remaining centered in Christ.

Madeline Witvliet, co-president of Capella alongside Huizenga, hopes that Late-Night will cultivate new relationships between students in Calvin’s music ensembles, especially members of Women’s Chorale and Capella. With the event being student-led, Witvliet and Huizenga’s aim is to evoke a positive atmosphere and build excitement for performing. This was accomplished through a variety of acts, featuring songs like “Dancing Queen” by Abba, “Sh-boom” by the Chords, and “Let it Grow” from The Lorax. “I have … really enjoyed collaborating with Women’s Chorale and getting to know some new faces through this experience,” Witvliet said.

Students across the university have sensed the benefits of Late-Night and Calvin’s developing choral opportunities. Emily Halat, a freshman in Women’s Chorale, reflected on how participating in an ensemble helped her build a sense of community, while also allowing her a welcome break from academics. “I feel like we just get closer and closer with each concert, and it’s a lot of fun,” she said.

Alongside the collaborative bonding of events like Late-Night, Dr. Mark Stover, Director of Choral Activities, discussed by email the sustained expansion of Calvin’s music department. Remarking on the recent, enthusiastic outreach for performance opportunities, he commented on several future developments being outlined for music students, such as creating new types of ensembles. A future choral festival for high school choral ensembles is also in consideration. As of 2025, among the most recent advancements is the increase of ensemble touring and outreach events, with Capella travelling to Chicago next week for a performance, and Wind Ensemble playing and touring in Florida over Spring Break.

Stover also emphasized that students who are interested in becoming part of an ensemble should feel welcome to ask questions and explore the various possibilities Calvin has to offer them. “Anybody can be a part of a choir here … there is a spectrum of experiences we offer so everyone can find a place to belong,” he said.