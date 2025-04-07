Calvin University's official student newspaper since 1907

Calvin University Chimes
Since 1907
Calvin University's official student newspaper since 1907

Calvin University Chimes
Calvin University's official student newspaper since 1907

Calvin University Chimes

Calvin Theatre Company presents: And Then There Were None

Natasha Jayaputra, Arts and Entertainment ReporterApril 7, 2025

Ten people stranded on an island — what could possibly go wrong? Maybe a private party? Or… murder!

Calvin Theatre Company (CTC) is back with another gripping play, this time unraveling the mystery of 10 guests who were all murdered on Soldier Island. Based on Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None, the play follows these guests as they arrive on the island, only to find their host — who invited them separately through written letters — nowhere in sight. As tension rises, they slowly realize their lives are in grave danger and that they may not all make it off the island alive.

First published in 1939, And Then There Were None is famous for being a murder mystery with no detective. Its brilliant writing made it the best-selling mystery novel of all time, with over 100 million copies sold. This was also Agatha Christie’s first novel to be adapted into a play by herself. With its complex characters and intricate plot, delivering precise clues throughout the play is no easy feat — but CTC nailed it once again!

The 10 characters, portrayed by 10 talented students, are anything but superficial. Not only did these students have to memorize and perform the entire script, but they also nailed the Received Pronunciation British accents, adding an extra layer of authenticity to the story, as this story was originally set in England. The costumes deserve a special mention too — each character’s outfit was perfectly color-coordinated, making it feel like their wardrobe truly reflected their personality.

From the scarlet red dress of secretary Vera Claythorne (Liv Palmbos), highlighting her confident and bold personality, to the patterned blazers of William Blore (Cami Mauriello), reflecting his flashy character, and the monochromatic outfits of Judge Wargrave (Lindsey Gram), symbolizing his rigid, black-and-white thinking, each character stands out with a unique style. These distinct choices in wardrobe add another layer of depth to the mystery, making it even more intriguing to unravel.

The set design was impressive, effectively bringing the story to life. The living room, entrance, and stairs were all well-executed, with old Victorian couches that added a touch of class. The CTC tech team did an outstanding job with the sound and lighting, enhancing the atmosphere. The audience was fully immersed in the story, as the complex background and lighting transitions added depth. From the thunderstorm effects — both audio and visual — to the clear distinction between daylight and nighttime through the lighting projected to the white-washed background of the set, and the intense low-light moments during the plot’s climax, every detail was indeed carefully crafted.

The audience had fun playing detective, with gasps filling the auditorium after each murder. The final, subtle reaction towards the end of the play was a quiet acknowledgment of the story’s satisfying and unexpected twist.

And Then There Were None is truly a captivating story, and this CTC production is unlike any other. The play delivers an intense, gripping plot that dives deep into harsh realities, exposing uncomfortable truths, and exploring how individuals navigate the struggle for survival in such extreme circumstances.

Content warning: this production involves simulated gun shots, depiction of hanging, reference to suicide, and also involves strobe lights.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Hulvey’s All For You tour becomes SAO’s biggest event in 2024-2025 academic year
One of Krampe's bowls on display at the Center Art Gallery. Photo by Gabrielle Eisma.
Calvin faculty and staff display art at Center Art Gallery’s first reception of the year
Students gather for poetry and pasta hosted by CISD
Students gathered to network & create at the WBN Galentine’s Day event.
Valentine’s week in a nutshell
Mics wait on the CFAC for Late Night performers.
Late-Night concert sparks excitement for performing at Calvin
Gospel Choir sings at Worship Symposium.
Calvin Gospel Choir on Symposium Worship
More in Showcase
CPI Fall Convocation 2024. Photo courtesy of calvin.edu.
Transubstantiating decadence: CPI celebrates 10 years
Theft from Grab and Go Markets is a common theme in this year's Campus Crime Blotter.
Incarcerated students react to the Campus Crime Blotter
The ability to focus resources is especially important for smaller libraries and those with less funding.
Funding for library services cut nationwide
President Greg Elzinga addresses Synod 2024 in the chapel sanctuary. (Banner photo by Steven Herppich)
Calvin sends their final report to Synod before the 2025 meeting
In 2022, Jennifer VanAntwerp published a co-authored book called “Sex, Gender, and Engineering: Harassment at Work and in School.”
The Faculty Gender Divide at Calvin: A Complex Picture
Synod 2024 met this summer in Calvin's chapel.
Calvin releases plan to handle faculty disagreement on questions of sexuality, other confessional issues