Men’s tennis rallies with three straight sweeps; eyes MIAA title, shot at nationals

The tennis team has enjoyed a strong season. Photo from calvin.edu.

After a tough loss to arch-rival Hope, Calvin men’s tennis has bounced back nicely, and is now on a three-match winning streak after playing Trine University on April 9. All three victories during this hot stretch have been 7-0 sweeps. As of April 11, the Knights are 9-7 on the year, and each match is being viewed as a learning moment.

Freshman standout Caleb Bartels mentioned that despite the winning streak, the Knights are staying focused on the greater context. “We’re staying grounded and just keeping our goal and our mission in mind,” said Bartels.

The mission? Repeat as MIAA conference champions and get a chance to go to nationals. This mission was shaped by a “rollercoaster” end to last season that included a shared conference championship with Kalamazoo and Trine, and then a heartbreaking loss to Kalamazoo in the MIAA finals, which would have given them a bid to nationals. They also lost head coach John Ross to retirement after 21 seasons of coaching.

The difficult end to last season could’ve derailed the team’s momentum. Instead, it galvanized them. Stepping in as interim co-head coaches, John and Angie Goorhouse kept the team afloat while both balancing full-time jobs.

According to sophomore co-captain James VanderArk, the transition only strengthened the Knights’ resolve. “This group has been through a lot, but I think it’s brought us closer,” VanderArk said. “Everyone’s bought in.”

The Knights’ success also is thanks largely to the leadership of co-captains VanderArk and fellow sophomore Rodrigo Alipio. Both mentioned how they complement each other well, with Alipio bringing the technical, detail oriented lead by example side to leadership, and VanderArk helping to bring infectious, positive energy and attitudes to the team environment. According to VanderArk, “Rodrigo [Alipio] obviously brings the technical aspect…I’m just there to make sure everybody’s totally focused on putting the team above themselves.” That focus on team cohesion has been vital in a sport often seen as individualistic. College tennis matches include three doubles contests and six singles matches, meaning a player’s attitude — good or bad — can ripple across the entire lineup. Energy, even when not competing, is essential.

Alipio commented on the team’s goals for the season, sharing the team’s slogan (taken from the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl team): hungry dogs run faster. We were so close to making it to nationals last year, and we want it really bad, and that’s the goal for this year.”

As the regular season winds down, the Knights are peaking at the right time. With just a few matches left before the MIAA tournament, Calvin knows what’s at stake. Last year’s heartbreak still lingers — but so does the fire it sparked.

With the fast pace of the season and conference tournaments coming up, VanderArk views each match as a learning opportunity. “You’ve got to learn from the moment, but leave the event,” VanderArk said. “In tennis, you’re going to lose games — even matches — but you can’t let that stick with you. Take a second, get your thoughts together, ask yourself what went wrong, and move on.”

Up next? Another date with Kalamazoo, the team that ended it all last year for the Knights. The Knights will travel to visit the Hornets on Saturday, April 12, at 3:00 p.m.