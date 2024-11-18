Higher Learning Shapes Character in a Carceral Community

Incarceration keeps individuals separated from society, but also at odds with family. Because of this, there are very few opportunities to truly form impactful relationships. Al Woods, a CPI student from the Class of 2028, stirred me, Robert Hine, to deep emotion when we spoke about how being enrolled in CPI has brought him and his father into a closer relationship. This conversation with Woods transformed into questioning one another about how being enrolled in CPI has affected our relationships with our family and friends, and even how we have learned about the impact that each of our crimes has had on society. We also shared some of our inspirations for future successes. The following is that Q and A session.

Q: What was your thought process, if any, while going through school as a youth?

R.H.: Growing up in Hastings, Michigan — more of a rural community — I never thought that my not earning an education would have dire consequences for my community. I thought that I was always going to be a laborer, and a hammer in hand was comfortable enough. However, what I have realized by being selected by the CPI higher-learning program was that, by not earning an education, I only limited my personal agency, and was not equipped to expand my connectivity to a larger community. As a result, I became stagnant. I could not see either a purpose that needed fulfilling, nor did I have the desire to search for that purpose.

A.W.: Growing up in the Grand Rapids area, my mother stressed both reading and academics. In high school I always wanted to go to law school and be an attorney. I would never understand how important reading and academics would be for forming my worldview. I remember how my family would reward me for doing good in school, but after a while it was something that they kind of expected and it just became the norm. This made me think school was just for going through the motions. As I continued to do better, and things like awards came up, my family would no longer show up. I lost the familial connection I was so used to.

Q: How did this affect your relationships?

R.H.: Entering early adulthood, I was not equipped to be a father at age twenty. I abused drugs, I became compulsively dependent on alcohol, I misused relationships, I mistreated my family. The injuries that I caused to my community during this short span in my life has had lasting effects on many people. I never truly developed friendships; I just depended on others. This caused many strains on those who tried to befriend me. I was untrustworthy, and if activities did not revolve around something I wanted to do, I would not take part in that activity.

A.W.: This began to push me away from school and towards something resembling a family relationship. This family relationship happened to be found with some friends who were not particularly good citizens. I started smoking marijuana and I would skip school to hang out. Remember, no one really cared about my academic performance because it was the norm to do good. So, going from an A to A- would not raise any eyebrows.

Q: What type of response did you receive from your family once they learned that you had been selected for CPI?

R.H.: I actually applied three times before being accepted. After each of the two rejections, my family and friends continued to encourage me to keep applying. I had always taken rejection personally, and would remove myself from any situation where I felt I was not wanted. However, the emotional support that I received was enough to help me navigate the conflict that I was feeling. Once I was accepted, my family members and friends were elated. My mom and dad were especially excited, because they always knew that if I applied myself and actually finished something in my life, I would find my purpose.

A.W.: When I got accepted to CPI after being denied every year since 2017, I did not tell anyone in the beginning because, at the time, the relationship with my family was strained. I was not talking to my father, my mother and I already had a strained relationship, I had not heard from my brother, and my sister was going through some things. While my cousin Alteasha, who I call my sister, was a staunch supporter of my growth and development, my immediate family was just not there for me to share the good news with.

Q: How has having this opportunity to earn your degree changed the dynamics of your relationships?

R.H.: Being able to share new insights and learning strategies with my family while on visit continues to inspire me to seek out more in-depth details in each course I have been enrolled in. And while my mom continues to best me in scrabble, my vocabulary has improved significantly. Where my worldview has changed, so too has my role in this carceral community, as well as my role in my family. For instance, where I would normally only seek or give advice within the safety of my Christian community, I now have the desire to both seek and lend advice to a more diverse demographic. This broader lens challenges me and allows me to learn through the experiences of other cultures and ethnic backgrounds.

A.W.: As my family became more and more aware of the CPI program, our relationship began to change for the better. The CPI graduation is usually aired on the news and my mom happened to see the coverage once. When I had to call for — I believe it was a birthday or something — my mom asked me about CPI because she noticed the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) was involved. I will never forget what I told her. I said, “Yeah, mom, I know about that program — it’s the one I’m in. When I get my bachelor’s degree you and dad will finally be able to see me walk across that stage.” That was the paradigm shift in our relationship. Also, as my son continues to get older, we share our grades with one another.

Q: How has Calvin University, by creating space for you to earn a higher education, transformed your conversations and relationships with your family?

R.H.: The conversations with my family while on visits have been much richer in dynamics and tone. Each time I call my family members, or am able to sit on a visit with them, the conversations have changed from my troubles or anxieties to my concern for their wellbeing, along with some of my accomplishments. I have also learned how to share my time with each of my family members by truly being invested in their desires and daily experiences. Furthermore, now that I am being equipped in areas such as social work, psychology, or pastoral care, my advice is no longer unsolicited, but actually sought.

A.W.: Simply put, we are a family again. I speak to my mom and dad at least a couple times a week. My sister is finally coming around as she emerges victorious over the things she has dealt with in the past. Unfortunately, my brother is in prison as well, but that does not stop me from sharing my story with my mom so she can pass along the positive information.

Q: What are some aspirations you have that have been inspired by this life-long learning opportunity?

R.H.: While I will continue to improve on my writing, what I am most interested in is putting my newly acquired social skills to use by being a positive impact on at-risk youth. I want to infuse my horticultural knowledge with a program that will help instruct this younger generation to provide and develop healthy and secure food sources. In doing so, I believe that the program will inspire a nurturing attitude, which will ultimately help shape a good moral and ethical character.

A.W.: I plan on receiving my bachelor’s degree, taking the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) and applying to the University of Michigan law school, passing the bar, and representing city and county governments.

We would like to thank you for allowing us to share a bit of our stories with you. Al and I come from two different backgrounds, with two different worldviews, in two different generations. Both of us have a couple things in common: we were both denied acceptance into CPI, yet were resilient and continued to apply, and we are both thriving in our vocation as students and, hopefully, as good citizens of this carceral community.