Club sports at Calvin: Women’s rugby, ultimate frisbee and club soccer

Club sports offer students the chance to grow and compete against other colleges without the commitment that traditional National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) varsity sports require.

According to Club Sports Director Jason Faasse, Calvin has seven official club sports: men’s club soccer, men’s rugby, women’s rugby, sideline cheer, ultimate frisbee, esports and skiing.

Club sports operate with a much smaller budget than varsity sports, which requires club athletes to pay dues to join the team and compete. Teams also use fundraisers such as the women’s rugby team’s bakesale to help cover costs.

Recruiting players for club sports is different from varsity sports as well. Cokes and Clubs allows each club to have a table to pitch to prospective athletes, but teams rely heavily on word of mouth from current athletes to spread the news to their friends and dorms for recruitment.

Having fewer practices a week and less commitment has been a positive aspect for club sports. Athletes are not required to go to practices, which can help college students manage being an athlete and a student at the same time.

Women’s Rugby

The women’s rugby team is finishing up a strong season as they currently sit at 5-2 with losses only against Division II Grand Valley State University and a forfeit loss to Bowling Green State University. The team has qualified for a spot at regionals, although the team will be unable to attend due to attaining too many injuries to be able to run a full squad. One member out, with a broken collarbone, is Captain and President Cloe Martin.

In years past, competing at regionals was something the team looked forward to, according to Martin, and it is disappointing that they will be unable to attend. “A lot of them are really bummed because we’ve gotten to go in the past. And that’s one of the things we look forward to, we get to travel and stay in a hotel,” Martin told Chimes.

Over Martin’s four years at Calvin, the team has continued to grow and develop. “The team has gotten more serious,” Martin explained.

The new recruits and more serious tone has helped the team to bring together a better community for rugby on campus. “It’s really bringing around a community of rugby, which is super important to rugby: if you don’t have the right community, the team falls apart,” Martin said.

Ultimate Frisbee

The Ultimate Frisbee team was promoted from just a club to a club sport in 2023 and is in its second season with a competitive team. The transition from club to club sport was fairly simple according to Captain and Coach Jon LaRue. “Jason [Faasse] made it really easy, it just took a few meetings with him,” LaRue told Chimes.

The team has continued to grow throughout the past years. LaRue estimates the team has doubled in size over the last three years.

LaRue also believes the club aspect of the team allows for more opportunities to have fun.

“It leads to a less competitive atmosphere where we can just have fun sometimes,” said LaRue.

The Ultimate Frisbee team competes in both the fall and spring seasons. This fall the team has played in two tournaments, including a second-place finish in a tournament against other clubs on Oct. 19 in Grand Haven.

Men’s Club Soccer

The men’s club soccer team finished the season with a 9-1-3 record including winning the Michigan Reserve League Championship, after defeating Cleary University 6–2 in the semifinals and Northwood University 1–0 in the final.

Former Captain and senior Nik Scott has been on Calvin’s club team for four years. After an injury this summer left him unable to compete this season, Scott has taken on the role of assistant coach.

Throughout Scott’s four years on the team, the team has had different coaches each season. “Our new coach this year, Beau Rokala, has done a great job building a team culture. This past season, it was clear to see the players growing in confidence and increasing cohesion with each other as the season progressed,” Scott told Chimes.

The fan support for the club team made a big difference this season. Both students and families came out to watch club soccer this season. “It was a fulfilling experience seeing so many people in the stands at our last few home games this season. The whole team greatly appreciates their support.” Scott told Chimes.

Women’s rugby, ultimate frisbee, and men’s club soccer are just a few of Calvin’s club sports teams, and each adds to the growing culture of club sports on campus.

Dillion Baumchen is a member of the Ultimate Frisbee team.