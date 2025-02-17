“Team One”: Women’s acrobatics and tumbling makes history with first ever varsity match

Team members pose together. Photo courtesy of calvin.edu.

These are exciting times for athletes on the Calvin’s women’s acrobatics and tumbling team. Friday marked the day of their first ever varsity meet at Adrian. While the team ultimately fell to Adrian 192-158.4, the final result wasn’t what they were focused on.

Acrobatics and tumbling is an up-and-coming sport. At the college level, it’s a part of the NCAA Emerging Sports for Women Program, which supports women’s sports and aims for them to eventually reach status as NCAA championship sports. For that to happen, at least 40 schools at the varsity level have to sponsor the sport; women’s acrobatics and tumbling is on its way to that goal. Over 40 schools have a program, but according to the NCAA, “not enough schools met the sport’s minimum competition and participant requirements to receive a recommendation at the committee’s fall meeting [in 2024].” This sport is an opportunity for athletes from a variety of backgrounds ranging from gymnastics, cheerleading, dance or even weightlifting to apply their talents in a new and dynamic way.

For the team, the unique opportunity to start off the history books for the sport here at Calvin brings mixed emotions. Senior Natalie Rutherford explained that “we’re nervous, but we’re really excited. We call ourselves team one because we’re the first team.” The team usually opens their competitions with a “team one” chant, which serves as a reminder of their role they have in laying the foundation for the program.

For those unfamiliar with acrobatics and tumbling, the sport consists of five main events: tumbling, pyramid, toss, acrobatics and the team event. “We have toss events where we throw people, pyramid events and acrobatics events where we’re upside down or in weird contortions on top of each other,” Rutherford explained. “Then the team event brings it all together.”

Acrobatics and tumbling requires both extreme strength and precise coordination. Toss events require explosive power and precise timing to launch and catch teammates mid-air. Pyramid events challenge athletes to build towering structures while maintaining balance and stability. Acrobatics events push flexibility and body control to the limits as athletes execute intricate holds and flips in rapid succession. The team event ties all these elements together, which highlights the sport’s complexity and the teamwork required to perform at a high level.

“It’s not just about being strong — it’s about control,” Rutherford said. “If I lose control in the air, I could fall and get hurt. Trust is everything.”

This trust component Rutherford emphasized is part of what forms the team community. “Every single girl on that team was like my best friend, and I would trust any of them with my life — because I have to.” Even more so than other team sports, acrobatics and tumbling requires an “instinct of trust” that comes with experience together, as freshman Ellerie Poel put it.

Poel, who comes from a gymnastics background, understood that the team’s first meet would come with its challenges. However, she values the learning experience and the growth that comes with it. “Coming from a very competitive background of athletics, it’s really comforting to know that no one expects a 100% performance, but as long as we’re giving 100% of our effort, that’s enough,” Poel said.

While the Knights’ first three matches will be away, on March 19 they will host Adrian for the first ever home meet for the sport. Poel mentioned how she especially looks forward to this one. “Our first Calvin debut will be really special. I know I can’t control it, but I want people to be there, and I want us to be at the top of our game for our debut at Calvin. It means a lot to me to make history here at Calvin, but also just for female athletes in general.”