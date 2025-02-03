Calvin Men’s Volleyball picks up first win of the season 3-1 vs Davenport

Zach Kern Men’s volleyball during their winning game.

On Jan. 28, the Calvin Men’s Volleyball team was able to get a W in the win column for the first time this season, knocking off Davenport 3-1. For a program in just its second year, it showcased its potential, giving fans a glimpse of the promising future for this young but talented group.

Calvin got off to a solid start, taking the first set 25-21 in the best of five match. They maintained their momentum, edging out the Panthers 25-23 in the second set. Davenport was able to stay alive in set three, winning by two, but Calvin put their hopes of a comeback to an end, winning the fourth set once again with a score of 25-23 to clinch their first victory of the season.

Sophomore Nick Bultje led the Knights with 14 kills and five blocks throughout the match. Freshman Ezekial Jalan had a team-leading 23 assists.

The team started the season with a trip to Thousand Oaks, California, just outside of the evacuation zone from the deadly LA wildfires. On Jan. 10 and 11, they were able to compete in the Cal Lutheran tournament. While the tournament didn’t go as well as they hoped, dropping all three matches, the trip for the group was invaluable. Jalan mentioned, “Although we didn’t get any wins, I think we still got a lot better, and we’re able to see what the high level D3 teams look like.”

Aside from the competitive experience, the trip seemed to bring the team closer together, solidifying a culture second year head coach Spencer Frederiks has implemented. According to Jalan, it “helped bring us closer together as a team.” While almost every competitive sport is a team sport, volleyball is no exception — no single player can excel without their teammates also excelling. Because of this, camaraderie is crucial for success.

Another piece that highlights this connected culture within the team is the accountability partner system. Freshman setter Ale Burns explained how “it pairs an upperclassman with a freshman or newer player. It helps build relationships, creates trust and gives us someone to rely on.”

While the win was a big step for the Knights, who were able to experience the fruits of their hard work paying off, they realize they still have a long way to go. In the second game of their double header, they fell to their neighbors Cornerstone 3-1. Still, many positives could be taken away from that one as well. “It was a tough loss to Cornerstone, but I think it was probably one of our better games of the season, maybe even the best game of the season,” Burns told Chimes.

Youth is the main theme for the group. The roster consists of 10 freshmen, 16 total underclassmen and just two upperclassmen. As conference play has yet to begin, the Knights are continuing to build as a team together. But beyond that, because 89% of the team makeup is underclassmen, they are working on building for future years too. Burns views this as a privilege: “We get to shape the direction that the program goes,” he said.

The team culture and talent is there. If the team continues to show growth and keeps developing together, it’ll only be a matter of time before more wins start coming. Jalan stated how “even though it’s a new program, I think we’re growing really fast, and I think that we have a really bright future ahead for sure.”

Both Burns and Jalan noted how they really appreciated all the fans coming out to support their game and mentioned how it truly does make a difference.The Knights will travel to the Windy City to take on Concordia University Chicago on Feb. 6, before the Cornerstone Invite.