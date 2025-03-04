Calvin men’s and women’s basketball teams capture conference titles

Calvin women’s basketball huddles before a game. Photo courtesy of calvin.edu.

It was a week defined by miracle threes at the buzzer for the DI teams in the state of Michigan. But for Calvin’s women’s basketball team, no miracle shots were needed as they had a remarkable week of basketball. Tuesday, they cruised to a 75-61 win over Adrian College, before upsetting rival Hope 66-62 on Friday. Then Saturday night, they were able to pull off one final upset, this time beating #1 seed Trine for the conference championship.

The men’s team also defeated Hope on Saturday night for the third time this season, securing their first MIAA tournament championship since 2017. This matchup was the closest yet, coming down to the final shot. Hope’s desperate three-pointer missed the mark, and the student section stormed the court to celebrate the 62-59 victory. The win is just another milestone in a remarkable season after starting out 0-5. They’ve now won 20 in a row and up next is the DIII NCAA Tournament.

For the women’s team Tuesday night vs Adrian, it looked like it was going to come down to the wire, much like their previous matchup on Feb 3. The score was all knotted up at 15 after the first quarter, but Calvin outscored their opponent 29-10 in the second quarter and never looked back from there. Junior Anna Fernandez had 15 points continuing her excellent season.

It was a week of decisive game threes, as Calvin faced two opponents they had already played twice this season. The Knights had previously beaten Adrian by 23 at home on Jan. 8 before suffering a heartbreaking loss to them on Feb. 3. Against Hope, the third time was the charm, winning 66-62 in a dramatic finish.

Head Coach Mark Christner emphasized the importance of bench scoring in Tuesday’s win, with the Knights winning that battle 30-0. The standout performer was freshman guard Jamie Custer, who scored a career-high 13 points on four-of-six shooting from deep. One of her four triples came with just two seconds left in the third quarter—a four-point play that put Calvin up 60-41 and ignited the Knights’ bench.

For Custer, the overwhelmingly supportive and joyful team culture has been the best part of playing at Calvin. After transferring from a small Christian school in Columbus, Ohio, she reflected on how much she has cherished the environment: “It’s been such a blessing being part of a team that genuinely cares and loves for each other.”

Heading into the semifinal matchup against Hope, Christner encouraged his squad to embrace the moment. Junior guard Anna Fernandez, who leads the team with 14.2 points per game, was eager for another shot at their biggest rival. “I mean, we haven’t beaten Hope this year, and what better way to try than in the semifinal on the way to the championship?” said Fernandez.

And what a moment it was, and what a week it was. When the final buzzer sounded after a decisive 70-57 over Trine, the team stormed the court in celebration of a conference championship. Fernandez led with 19 points, and Calvin led 38-24 halftime lead and never looked back.

Friday, Calvin ended their streak of 20 straight losses to their rival Hope. Hannah Sall led Calvin with 20 points on an efficient eight-of-12 shooting, including a clutch jumper with 2:20 left to put the Knights up 60-57. Hope responded with a three-pointer from Maddie Petroelje, cutting the deficit to two with 13 seconds remaining, but sophomore Chloe Wiegers sealed the win for Calvin with two clutch free throws, securing the 66-62 victory.

After beginning the season with a 1-4 record, the team’s growth has been evident both on and off the court. Christner reflected on how rewarding it has been to coach this group and witness their support for one another throughout the year. “Every person has their own little journey within the team construct, but to hear them articulate how they’ve grown in relationships, how they’ve grown in their faith—maybe because of the people on the team—and how they’ve grown in their knowledge of the game” has been especially fulfilling, he said.

With Calvin basketball peaking at the perfect time, Calvin now turns its focus to the NCAA Tournament, where both teams look to carry their championship momentum onto the national stage.

This story has been updated to reflect final championship results.