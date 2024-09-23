Rangeela 2025 pushed a week later than usual

Rangeela is Calvin’s annual student-led performance celebrating cultures from around the world. Photo from the Calvin Archive.

Rangeela, Calvin’s annual intercultural showcase, is pushing their 2025 timeline a week later than last year, from kickoff to show date.

Last year, Rangeela committees and act leaders met over the summer, before the school year started. But this year, the first meeting took place on September 20.

Students, not just act leaders, have expressed concerns about the late start of Rangeela 2025. Helen (Hyebin) Lee, a student who is planning to join some acts this year, said that she was “concerned mostly about the practice times” because act leaders need as much time as possible to prepare not only dances, but also the whole story arc of what they want to present about their culture.

The Rangeela committee has heard about this concern. Sebastian Umran, the 2025 Rangeela President, explained to Chimes that Rangeela has only been pushed a week later than usual, and that the committee is not trying to compress the practice time for the acts. “They’re just getting the time later,” said Umran.

According to Umran, this isn’t the first time Rangeela has had to adjust its date. He also said that he feels it would be unfair to make students do something school-related – including work for a student org or club – over the summer.

Annie Mas-Smith, the Rangeela 2025 advisor, says that this late start was also a result of campus renovation and moving offices. “Some of us who help advise or oversee student organizations or Rangeela were really busy with the move,” explained Mas-Smith, who also just moved into the new space inside Hekman Library. “But I don’t think there are any changes. It’s just a little pushback.”

Despite the pushed dates, Rangeela will still hold its role as an avenue for students to show and experience other students’ cultural backgrounds. Umran told Chimes that he wants the acts to focus less on performance standards and more on presenting their culture as a whole. “I don’t want there to be pressure to make it ‘picture perfect’,” says Umran.

This is why the theme for Rangeela this year is “An Endless Mosaic.” Through this theme, Sebastian wants the acts to be creative and show who they truly are. When their true selves are put together, they create an endless colorful mosaic pattern.

Mas-Smith said that Rangeela is celebrating cultural diversity by examining the different mosaic pieces that these cultures are showing to campus. “All these pieces that you put together make a beautiful piece of work.”

The Rangeela Kickoff is happening this Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Johnny’s. Calvin students can sign themselves up for these multicultural showcases. This is a great way for students, especially freshmen, to experience the diverse mosaic of community at Calvin.