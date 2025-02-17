Valentine’s week in a nutshell

Natasha Students gathered to network & create at the WBN Galentine’s Day event.

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love, and despite the chilly weather sweeping through the week, the Calvin campus community took time to embrace the spirit with a variety of events.

Women’s Business Network Galentine’s Craft Night

Calvin’s Women’s Business Network (WBN) had a laid-back Galentine’s Day event where students gathered to network, chat about classes, and get creative. Students painted wooden hearts, enjoyed games, and snacked. While the event had a casual vibe, its main goal was to facilitate networking, just like other WBN events.

As WBN’s first event of the semester, the leadership team had the opportunity to welcome new members who joined during the spring Cokes & Clubs. Additionally, the event served as a great opportunity to promote WBN’s upcoming headshot night in the first week of March, where students can get professional headshots taken for free.

Outdoor Recreation’s Climb Your Heart Out

Diverting away from crafting and fundraising, Calvin Outdoor Recreation celebrated Valentine’s Day with competitive spirit. Last Saturday, the Calvin Climbing Center in Spoelhof Fieldhouse was full of climbers as they held their 15th Annual Climbing Competition, called Climb Your Heart Out.

For students who missed the event or those eager to try rock climbing for the first time, it’s not too late! Climbing classes have been ongoing since the beginning of the month. Classes for Lead Climbing, Crack Climbing, and Climbing Techniques are available for students who are looking to challenge themselves and climb atop the rock wall.

Hekman Library Blind Date with a Book

Some students took a chance on a blind date… with a book! In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Hekman Library set up a display of books wrapped in pink paper with only a brief hint on each wrapper to give a taste of the book’s theme. Students could choose a book to borrow based on the hint — just like going on a blind date, not knowing exactly what they were getting.

Librarians and research students worked together to offer a variety of genres and age groups for readers to explore. Although this is a short-term display, the hope is that it will drive students’ curiosity and encourage them to engage with the library’s collection beyond just academic readings. Hekman Library’s Recreational Readings section, located on the 3rd floor, offers a range of popular novels, comic books, and even movies which students can borrow. Just remember to return them on time!

Late Night with Calvin Capella and Women’s Chorale

Last Friday night, the CFAC main auditorium hosted a Calvin Capella and Women’s Chorale student-led concert featuring a variety of songs across genres, including ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” and more. While “a cappella” typically refers to vocal performances without instrumental accompaniment, this concert was enhanced by the sounds of guitar, piano, and even cello. The event showcased over 10 different performances.

Calvin Capella is an a cappella choir group, highlighting the beauty of vocal harmony without instrumental support, while the Women’s Chorale focuses on rich, harmonized choral arrangements. Both groups perform in a variety of concerts beyond this Valentine’s special, including the Calvin Music Festival each semester.

Black Student Union Bake Sale

From morning to late afternoon last Friday, the Black Student Union (BSU) leadership team hosted a bake sale on the 2nd floor of Hekman Library. Their table was filled with tempting homemade cookies and cupcakes, inviting students to enjoy these delicious homemade treats baked by the leadership team. The event’s proceeds were aimed at supporting the BSU community especially on their upcoming dinner celebration for Black History Month.

February, recognized as Black History Month, holds significant historical importance not only for BSU members, but for everyone. On Feb. 19, BSU and Calvin Peacemakers, a restorative justice club at Calvin, will host a film screening of 13th (directed by Ava DuVernay). This documentary examines the history of racial inequality in the United States, particularly the disproportionate representation of Black Americans in the nation’s prison system. Events like these offered an opportunity to acknowledge, reflect on, and celebrate the Black community’s history in the nation.

These are only a few of the Valentine’s events that happened around campus. From performances to competitions, the week was filled with celebrations of love; for Calvin students, love exists within the community.