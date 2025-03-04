Hulvey’s All For You tour becomes SAO’s biggest event in 2024-2025 academic year

The rise of Christian rappers has made Christianity more accessible — not just in traditional, quieter settings, but through a style that resonates with younger audiences and invites them to get to know Christ in a way that fits their generation. Calvin University’s Student Activity Office (SAO) has embraced this trend, offering students a fresh approach to Christian music. They recently hosted their biggest event of the 2024-2025 academic year with Hulvey’s All For You tour, featuring Nobigdyl as the opener.

As Nobigdyl set the stage, the audience was energized by his performance, which ranged from the upbeat “King Jesus” to the mellow R&B vibes of “Empty Without You.” Many fans moved closer to the stage, raising their arms and voices in unison with the lyrics, fully engaged in the experience.

Nobigdyl captivated the crowd for the first 45 minutes before Hulvey, the headliner, took over for the next hour. Hulvey performed nearly all of his songs, including hits like “Love Like That,” “No Longer Bound” and the powerful closing track “Altar.” Throughout these songs, the crowd responded with a wave of movement, from bobbing heads and raised arms to jumping and immersing themselves in the beats and lyrics.

This concert proved that music is more than just something to be heard — it’s an experience that invites full participation. The crowd didn’t just listen; they felt, moved and became part of the performance. The energy in the room, combined with colorful lights, haze machines and louder volume, encouraged audience involvement, turning the event into a shared experience. Jack Droppers, the Director of SAO, remarked, “Not every show has that level of lights or sound, but every show is aiming to ask, ‘How do we get people to participate?’”

The Hulvey concert’s success for SAO wasn’t just due to the high-energy rap genre that attracted many young people or the dynamic lighting and sound that amplified the excitement. It was about collective participation.

Despite the energy, Hulvey and Nobigdyl gave the audience moments of stillness, allowing them to catch their breath before moving on to the next song. Between nearly every track, they paused, turning off the lights and stepping off stage, creating a brief moment of silence. While it’s common for artists to transition quickly from one song to the next, the pace of hip-hop and rap music demands moments for the audience to regain composure and reflect. The audience needed to sit still to fully appreciate and reflect the energy that the artists created.

One of the most powerful moments came when Hulvey, accompanied by the electric guitar, invited the crowd into a worship session. The tone of the room shifted to a warmer ambiance during the 15-minute worship segment, where Hulvey led the audience in singing the beloved worship song “Holy Spirit You Are Welcome Here” by Elevation Worship.

After every SAO concert, Droppers asks what makes an audience a good audience. This question encourages a variety of answers, emphasizing the importance of context when attending a concert.

Droppers also shared his thoughts on the blending of art and message: “One of the reasons why I’m drawn to people and artists who can settle in the murkiness of creating something artistically interesting, versus just a clear message, is because often in that gray area, we find something that is more interesting or truthful than simply trying to get a point across.”

He believes that music comes in many forms. Christian rap, a genre that combines the beats and lyrical style of rap with the faith-driven messages of Christianity, is often questioned, as the two concepts historically do not overlap. However, at this concert, everything blended seamlessly, offering young adults a chance to experience Christianity in a way that connects with pop culture while sharing the message of faith in an enjoyable and meaningful way.