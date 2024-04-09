Calvin University's official student newspaper since 1907

Board of Trustees selects chair of presidential search committee

Savannah Shustack, Editor-in-ChiefApril 9, 2024
Rynders is an alumnus of Calvin who graduated in 1982
photo courtesy Calvin BOT
Rynders is an alumnus of Calvin who graduated in 1982

Perrin Rynders — ‘82 Calvin alumnus, attorney at Varnum LLP and member of the board since 2020 — has been appointed chair of the new presidential search committee. 

No other members have been selected or confirmed yet, but Rynders told Chimes he plans to work collaboratively as he sources qualified members from many areas of the campus community. He would like committee members to be selected in the next few weeks and confirmed in late April at the next in-person meeting of the BOT.  

“I feel like we want to do this as soon as possible, but I want to be perfect,” he said, so he is willing to take more time if necessary. 

The search committee will be composed of four trustees, three faculty, two staff members or administrators, one alumnus, one student, one representative of the CRC denomination and three at-large members, according to Rynders. 

“I believe in teamwork and consensus,” Rynders said, so as he moves with the new committee through the through the search process, he is “hoping that we can generate, generally, unanimity, or at least strong consensus.” 

The committee “will be committed to finding a leader who embodies the university’s core principles and values, while also advancing Calvin’s mission and vision for the future,” according to the email from the BOT announcing Rynders’s selection as chair. 
