Calvin alum wins $1 million grant to fund vision of health in Africa

Dr. Yaw Bediako always thought he was meant to be a professor. The last thing he thought he would be was an entrepreneur. Yet, after years spent teaching, he found himself stepping into the unknown of a new calling: a start-up company devoted to medical innovation and taking charge of scientific development in Africa. One year after co-founding the company, Bediako is now the recipient of a $1 million grant.

The Calestous Juma Science Leadership Fellowship was created by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and named after a late Kenyan Harvard professor devoted to sustainable development and building capacity in Africa. Launched in 2021, the goal of the program is to fund innovation among African-based expert scientists carrying out impactful research and to mobilize the growth of scientific capacity in the research and development sector.

The startup Yemaachi Biotechnology, co-founded by Bediako, is now a million dollars closer to achieving its re- search goals.

Combating representation disparity in research

Bediako, who is based in Ghana, is one of the program’s inaugural fellows. According to him, his award represents the foundation’s investment in his vision of an inclusive, innovative and collaborative future for Africa. “I was extremely thrilled and grateful, not just for myself, but also for the company,” Bediako told Chimes. In a merge of three different Ghanaian languages, the company’s name, “Yemaachi,” means “A New Dawn for Health in Africa.” This marks the first grant he has received on behalf of his young company, a significant milestone. The fellowship, which primarily focuses on infectious disease research, will be funding Bediako’s ongoing research.

Bediako’s main work is in his heritage study, an in-depth exploration of immune response in the African population. “Historically,” Bediako said, “there’s lots of evidence that many different types of vaccines don’t seem to work as well in African populations as they work in European [populations].” Yet, according to Bediako, there has been no clear explanation as to why that is the case.

“ “One recent achievement is the upcoming release of its HPV at-home test kits for cervical cancer for women.”