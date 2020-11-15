Whitmer shuts down in-person collegiate learning as part of new statewide restrictions

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that all in-person collegiate learning is suspended effective Wednesday, Nov. 18 at a press conference this evening.

This suspension is part of a statewide “three week pause” in light of rising cases and will end on Dec. 8.

According to an email sent by Calvin University President Michael Le Roy, remote learning begins Wednesday, Nov. 18. Professors have the option of going online as early as tomorrow.

Residence halls and dining halls will remain open until Thanksgiving break. There will be no refunds for students who choose to leave earlier.

Prior to the announcement, Calvin planned to continue in-person learning until Tuesday, Nov. 24. All instruction following Thanksgiving break would take place online.

The university’s case count has been rising steeply, consistent with county trends. There are 63 active cases and 109 students in quarantine according to the Calvin COVID-19 dashboard. Only six of the active cases are on campus.

The administration has pointed to off-campus social gatherings as the root of spread, not in-person learning. On-campus social activities have been suspended since Nov. 6.

The three week pause also suspends in-person high school learning, indoor dining and movie theaters.

Spectrum Health, a local healthcare provider, has stated that they’re nearing capacity, Mlive reported. “We are facing some of the most daunting and demanding challenges since this pandemic began,” Tina Freese Decker, the president and CEO said.

Whitmer said that without aggressive action, Michigan could see roughly a thousand deaths every week. The governor urged Michiganders to avoid spending Thanksgiving with those outside of their immediate circle.