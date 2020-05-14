Letter to the Editor: Alumni call for board chair apology

Almost 50 former staff members of Chimes, including more than a dozen former editors in chief, signed the following letter to the editor:

Dear Editor,

We represent a group of former staff members of Chimes. Thank you for your latest story on recent changes to faculty requirements at Calvin University.

We were disturbed that the chair of the Calvin University Board of Trustees responded by calling your work a “disservice to Calvin.” It is not.

Your work is a service to Calvin University.

The chair of the Calvin University Board of Trustees said your work, particularly the headline, “missed” the story and “misconstrues” the board’s actions. It does not. You demonstrated sound news judgment and reported a significant policy change of which the Calvin community must be informed.

Of course, the university and its board have the right to tell their version of the story. But it is unacceptable for any university official, let alone one with such power, to attack or intimidate students in response to accurate coverage.

This is an era when journalists—and their important redemptive work to speak truth to power and give voice to the voiceless—are under threat. As Reformed Christians, we believe every vocation matters to God.

Student journalism is not a “disservice to Calvin.”

The chair of the Calvin University Board of Trustees should apologize for his response. If his comment represents the formal view of the full board, the Calvin University Board of Trustees also owes Chimes an apology.

Ryan Struyk ‘14, former editor in chief

Abby Zwart ‘13, former editor in chief

Joshua Parks ‘18, former editor in chief

Anna Delph ‘16, former editor in chief

Michelle Hofman ‘19, former editor in chief

Joseph Matheson ‘14, former editor in chief

Beth Heinen Bell ‘03, former editor in chief

Christian Bell ‘03, former editor in chief

Roxanne Van Farowe ‘97, former editor in chief

Patrick Jasperse ‘87, former editor in chief

Erin (Miller) Sommers ‘03, former editor in chief

David LaGrand ‘88, former editor in chief

Nathan VanderKlippe ‘01, former editor in chief

Amy Surbatovich ’11, former editor in chief

Kathy Hoogeboom-Pot ‘08, former editor in chief

Stephen Mulder ’10, former editor in chief

Jon Behm ’11, former managing and sports editor

John Kloosterman ‘13, former managing editor

Maddie Hughey ‘18, former managing editor

Pete Ford ‘20, former managing editor

Justin Pot ‘07, former managing editor

Lauren Stauffer ‘06, former managing editor

Jess Bakker ‘14, former managing and sports editor

John Muyskens ‘15, former print editor

Alden Hartopo ‘15, former print editor

Katerina Parsons ‘15, former online editor

Niala Boodhoo ‘96, former news editor

Mimi Mutesa ‘19, former arts and entertainment editor

Tony Norman ‘84, former feature writer and cartoonist

Abigail Paternoster Punt ‘16, former opinion and editorial editor

Madalyn Buursma ‘19, former features editor

Brandon Schreur ‘18, former arts and entertainment editor

Kathryn Post ‘18, former religion editor

Kyle Rodriguez ‘14, former campus news editor

Rae Gernant ’18, former head copy editor

Phil Christman ‘01, former arts and entertainment editor

Mike Roorda ’05, former sports editor

Cathy Guiles ’03, former head copy editor

Christopher Wenstrom ‘06, former news editor

Adam Petty ‘05, former perspectives editor

Nick Keeley ‘14, former arts and entertainment editor

Carolyn Muyskens ‘17, former local editor

Maria R. Post ‘05, former community news and perspectives editor

Emily Wenstrom, ‘07, former perspectives editor

Grace Ruiter ‘14, former head copy editor and campus news editor

Bethany Cok ‘16, former staff writer

Michael Lentz ‘17, former campus news editor

Hayley Cox ’14, former features co-editor

Nathan Groenewold ‘14, former religion co-editor