Indie market brings community together through art

Close The Indie Flea Market was hosted by the Wealthy Theater this past Saturday. Photo courtesy Rapid Growth Media.

The Indie Flea Market was hosted by the Wealthy Theater this past Saturday. Photo courtesy Rapid Growth Media.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Hundreds of people gathered at Wealthy Theatre for Grand Rapids’ first Indie Flea Market this past Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Some of the city’s most talented local homemakers, vintage sellers and artists were present to display their creative and hidden treasures to the community. The Indie Flea Market was hosted by Fox Naturals, a beauty, cosmetic and personal-care business located in Grand Rapids.

The Indie Flea Market hosted around 15 unique vendors. Some booths displayed art and jewelry, vintage goods or aromatherapy. Others offered an assortment of handmade textiles, candles or antiques.

The event is an outlet allowing artists to get their work out for the public to see and to also form a platform for their own unique purposes.

Local vendor and artist Rachel McKay spoke on how meaningful it is to see people take an interest in her work.

“It is incredibly honoring,” said McKay, “[art] is something I make mostly because it is something that I make for myself. So anytime somebody is interested it just feels like a really nice connection and shared interest.”

According to McKay, events like this one help support and enrich the community.

“Anytime there are direct, maker-to-consumer opportunities they will strengthen the local economy,” McKay said. “Having things from the community can be more direct than going through a large corporate store.”

McKay also hinted at the strong possibility of future flea markets.

“I think they are planning on having one each month, so be on the lookout for the next one.”

Many people take interest in supporting the community and the artists who have products available to purchase. Calvin College junior Amelia Sterenberg is one of them.

“A lot of the people are selling their products or not big enough to have their own stores now,” said Sterenber. “They are in the process of developing their own good ideas.”

Sterenberg believed that this flea market had a unique touch to it compared to other local art markets because, as she said it “had a strong emphasis of everything being environmentally friendly”. Vendors took special care while making their products to not produce waste that would go into a landfill.

Local craft events like these are growing and becoming more popular. The twist of creativity and community mindfulness of the Indie Flea Market are sure to keep people coming back.