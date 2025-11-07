Calvin University's official student newspaper since 1907

Breaking News: Vice President for Enrollment Strategy Lauren Jensen steps down

Ian Tjoelker, General Assignment EditorNovember 7, 2025
Vice President for Enrollment Strategy Lauren Jensen will be stepping down from her role at Calvin University at the end of 2025.

Jensen started in the role on March 1, 2019, after previously holding the positions of director of institutional effectiveness and analytics and interim director of admissions at Calvin.

According to an announcement to faculty and staff this afternoon by President Greg Elzinga, Jensen “will transition to supporting higher education through new consulting opportunities.”

Jensen, a 2007 graduate of Calvin University, has led a distinguished career in higher education, previously serving in an administrative role at Thompson Rivers University in British Columbia, Canada.

In her time at Calvin, Jensen has overseen a 35% increase in enrollment since 2020, including three successive incoming classes of over 1000 students and a 15% increase in admitted international students this year. In his statement, Elzinga credited Jensen and her team with driving market development that “doubled emerging-market enrollments.”

In the statement, Jensen said, “Serving at Calvin has been one of the greatest privileges of my career. I am deeply grateful for the colleagues, students, and families who have partnered with us to advance the mission of Christian higher education. While this next chapter brings new opportunities, my heart will always be with the Calvin community. Thank you for your trust, collaboration, and shared commitment to helping students flourish.”

According to the statement from Elzinga, Melissa Rousseau, current director of admissions, will serve as the interim vice president of enrollment strategy as a hiring search is undertaken.

