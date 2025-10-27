Have you ever been so overcome by sin, that your sin seems so deplorable that Jesus’ blood can’t cover it? That was me, until the Calvin Prison Initiative changed my life. Calvin University has become that rainbow in my cloud.

Four years ago, a Wayne County judge banged his gavel and my future became dark. I went from James Dynel Boler to Michigan Department of Corrections Inmate #730194. At that moment, everything changed. I was at my lowest of lows. But, I knew deep down that God wasn’t done with me just yet. I don’t know if it’s just my optimistic spirit, but I believe that when you have reached the bottom of the barrel in life, the only way to go is up. From that point forward, I made it my duty to turn prison into a purpose-driven life.

Every day, one of my goals is to try to be better than yesterday. I want to elevate myself mentally, spiritually and physically. My main focus is to make sure my imprisonment is not in vain by transforming into the best version of myself daily. I want to be that ambassador of hope that motivates and inspires that next human being to turn their life from a negative to a positive.

Calvin’s mission to “Think deeply, act justly and live wholeheartedly as Christ’s agents of renewal” has resonated with me beyond measure. This is a powerful mission I hope to fulfill every single day for the rest of my entire existence. I am extremely elated and grateful to be able to attend Calvin University here at the Handlon Campus through the Calvin Prison Initiative.

The amount of substance my life has gained since becoming a Calvin Knight has truly been a blessing from God. I can attest that Calvin University has fulfilled its mission by renewing me into the man I am today. The Calvin Prison Initiative staff have outpoured so much of God’s love into this program that it has become innate for me to wear the virtues of Christ. I want to sincerely thank the staff of the Calvin Prison Initiative for transforming me from a prisoner back to a human being. You all have made the impossible, possible.

I know that my current conditions are not my conclusion. Even though my physical being is in prison, I will never let my mind be. Therefore, I am on a losing streak with life but also on a winning streak. So, upon my release, I plan to have a bachelor of arts attached to my name, and most importantly I plan to make an impact in my community, not just an impression, trusting that consistency beats the occasional flash of brilliance. I am putting away my old self, and putting on my new self as this new man of character and integrity who values the importance of education.

I firmly believe that no matter what you have done in life, God can still use you. My advice to you is to make sure your narrative always presents you as the person you want to be seen as, even if your reality tells a slightly different story. Remember, if you change your mindset, you can change your life; if you change your words, you can change your world. God bless.