Ordering ‘a drink’: Finding joy in coffee mysteries

I want to start this article by stating that I am not a coffee person. I don’t like the taste, and one of my goals coming into college was to avoid the caffeine addiction that is seemingly ever-present these days. That being said, there have still been plenty of times through my years at Calvin when I’ve found myself at Peet’s — socially, at a meeting or just craving a drink I don’t normally have.
One of the side effects of getting coffee infrequently is that I don’t have a go-to order and have zero clue how to go about experimenting to find one. Freshman year, I’d hear the people around me ordering a drink with a million different modifications; “two pumps of this” and “that kind of milk,” and my own order of a mocha latte with no changes would suddenly feel a lot more … plain. I’d hear my barista friends talk about their favorite creations they’d make for themselves, and I’d get the sense that I was missing out on the best drinks simply because I didn’t have the knowledge required to order them.
My solution? Defer to the people that did have it.
The next time I went to Peet’s, I stepped up to the counter and told the barista, my friend Megan, to make “a drink.” Whatever she wanted, no restrictions. The only questions I had to answer were “iced or hot” (iced) and “sweet or not sweet” (somewhere in the middle) and then she was off. The exchange was much easier than normal, and the end result would be way better than whatever I could order otherwise — or so I hoped. After a few minutes, I heard the call for a “mystery drink” and grabbed my coffee off the counter. Megan watched with a smile as I took my first sip, waiting to hear my thoughts.
It was good. Really good. Although I still wasn’t a fan of the bitter coffee taste, I could appreciate how it worked with the overall flavor profile. I knew enough to be able to pick out simple flavors like vanilla and cinnamon but anything beyond that was completely unknown. When I turned to ask Megan what my amazing new drink was made with, she simply shrugged, still smiling, and said in her London accent, “It’s a mystery.”
I had a few other friends take sips in an effort to figure out what my coffee was, but that proved just as unfruitful as my own attempts. Mild frustration arose pretty quickly. I finally had what felt like a “real” drink, and now I could literally never order it again. After a beat, though, I realized that was sort of the fun of it all. A mystery coffee becomes that much more exciting when you know that this is likely your only chance to experience whatever drink you’re handed. With that, a new tradition was born.
Nearly every time since that day I’ve found myself at the front of that line, my order has always been the same: “a drink.” I’ll admit I’ve had a few coffees I’m completely okay with never tasting again, but the vast majority of the drinks turn out to be pretty dang good. Consider this article your call to try the same sometime, I promise you won’t regret it! Some baristas are content to simply pick something off the menu they think I’d like, but the best results always seem to come when I get something they’ve cooked up themselves. It always makes me feel just a little special whenever I’m handed someone’s pet project. For just a moment I get to join this secret club of those who know enough about coffee to make their own innovations and develop new specialties. There’s a certain joy that comes when I get to respond to “What did you order?” with a smile and “I have no idea.”
I won’t pretend that ordering random coffee is the most profound action a person can take, but as time has gone by and I’ve talked about my habit with a few friends, I’ve realized that maybe I’m onto something here. In a world where self-reliance and autonomy are increasingly prioritized, relying entirely on someone else’s taste creates a brief little moment of interdependence. The temporary nature of mystery drinks is also kind of a cool reflection of how we interact with others and the relationships we form and lose all the time. There’s a good chance I’ll never see some of those baristas again, but for just a moment I got to experience a little part of their world, their taste and what they think is good enough to share with a stranger. Thank you to the baristas who, even if only because they have to, bear with my strange order and deliver me amazing drinks time and time again.
Could I have learned how to properly order a coffee by now? Absolutely. But where’s the fun in that?