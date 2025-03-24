First Eldersveld: Life in the Show Dorms

Living on the first floor of Eldersveld is like being an animal in an exhibit. Every year thousands of prospective students pour onto Calvin’s campus for discovery days and individual visits. There are many different classes that visitors can sit in on, and no shortage of options of buildings to visit, but there is only one show dorm on campus. This means that anyone visiting who tours a dorm passes through our hall.

Over the months we have created an operation to alert the other members of the floor when there is a tour coming through, because we are not made aware of when these take place. This operation includes running down the hall and alerting anyone who has their door open. In addition, we call our community kitchen “the fishbowl,” because everyone just stares at us as they pass as we sit in the kitchen. Sometimes the tour guides even knock on the windows of the kitchen so that we wave.

One day a few weeks ago I was trying to take an afternoon nap and was awoken twice by our graduate assistant leading tours on our floor. My suitemates are part of the Barnabas team so the tour stops in front of my dorm room and the tour guide talks extensively about chapels and Bible studies on campus.

Not only are these tours highly inconvenient, but they are also incredibly awkward. One time in particular a mom had to hold the door open for me as I walked in with rolls of toilet paper in my arms. Other times you have to slowly walk behind the tour groups until they pass your dorm room, or rudely push past.

Not only do the showrooms and the tours associated with them irritate us, they sell a lie to prospective students and their parents — vinyl flooring, which few other dorm rooms have.

There’s an unexpected cognitive dissonance you experience when you are being watched in your own space. One part of you wants to continue doing your work to seem productive. The other half of you questions why you are giving in to the perfect appearance and advertisement of the school.

Hosts, RAs, and graduate assistants all get paid to advertise what the campus has to offer. Eldersveld residents receive no extra benefits, which is why I feel that it is unfair that we are obligated to put forth more effort into welcoming prospective students than any other group of students on campus. From having to turn down music, slow down in the halls, or just have to constantly listen to the repetitive speeches given to guests, first-floor Eldersveld residents should be compensated for being flexible with their space.