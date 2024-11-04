Halloween and What Else?

Amid the Halloween decorations and excitement for parties and trick-or-treating surrounding October 31, one historical event tied to this date often goes unnoticed — even here at Calvin University, which is named after a great reformer: Reformation Day.

With Reformation Day only four days behind us, it’s essential, especially at a Christian college bearing the name of a reformer, to recognize the importance and impact of the Protestant Reformation.

So, what exactly is the Reformation, and how is it still relevant to us today?

On an overcast day in 1517, a determined professor walked down the cobblestone road to Wittenberg Church in Wittenberg, Germany. With a resolute heart and a poised hammer, Martin Luther nailed his 95 Theses to the church door, igniting a spark that would blaze across Europe — the Protestant Reformation.

To understand the Reformation’s significance, we need to look back several centuries. Christianity had become a state religion, and the Pope wielded more power than anyone else. Unfortunately, with this power came corruption. The church often used its influence for its own gain, keeping people in the darkness of superstition. Only clergymen had access to the Scriptures, and worship was conducted in Latin, a language few understood. It was within this environment that Luther emerged.

Luther, a devoted monk, struggled deeply with questions about his own sinfulness and salvation, often turning to harsh spiritual practices. He wrestled with the question, “How could God love a sinner like me?” As he read the Bible for himself, Luther discovered that God, through the death of Jesus, graciously offers salvation to all. Christ’s work on the cross could forgive any sin, and Luther no longer needed to punish himself for his failings.

After becoming a professor of theology at Wittenberg, Luther grew increasingly frustrated with the practices of the Catholic Church, particularly about its teachings on purgatory and the sale of indulgences. Essentially, the Church had become corrupt, teaching that salvation could only be achieved by purchasing indulgences from the church for the forgiveness of sins, while those who refused would face purgatory. Luther believed this practice directly contradicted Romans 1:17: “The righteous shall live by faith.” This led him to develop the doctrine of Sola Fide (faith alone) — the belief that we are declared righteous through faith in Jesus alone.

After organizing his thoughts, Luther produced one of his most famous works: The 95 Theses—Disputation on the Power and Efficacy of Indulgences. As the title suggests, these were 95 statements that Luther intended to debate with the church, focusing on salvation through grace alone by faith alone. With the help of the printing press, Luther’s ideas were imparted throughout Europe, despite the Roman church’s efforts to contain them.

As the Reformation spread across the continent, a Swiss reformer named John Calvin joined the movement. If Luther was the Neil Armstrong of the Protestant Reformation, Calvin was the astronaut who followed, making the moon habitable for others. Through studying Scripture, Calvin and others formulated several key doctrines and practices that became the foundations upon which modern churches are built.

The Reformation introduced several lasting contributions:

Bible as the final authority by which God can be known. Upon discovering the truth of being saved by grace alone through faith in Jesus, Luther and other theologians were quick to translate the Bible into the languages of the common people. Long gone are the days when the church of Rome had the final interpretation of Scripture. The Truth is accessible to everyone in their own language.

What our faith means. The church of Rome taught that the only hope after death is either purchasing indulgences or spending time in the purgatory. Luther, who started out as a monk, was deeply troubled by the notion that one needed to earn God’s favor. It came to Luther while he was reading Romans 1:17 (as mentioned above) that one could never earn his salvation, but it is solely through Jesus that one may enter God’s kingdom. Another ramification of simple faith was simpler church buildings and simpler communions. Church worship has become simpler and focused more on the heart of the Gospel.

Youth ministry and emphasis on education. Luther was a big proponent of the youth ministry. He deeply believes that it is imperative to teach everyone, especially the kids, the truth of God’s word. All reformers had a zeal for higher education. Many institutions were established to train ministers after the reformation. This ties into the idea that Luther encouraged all people to read God’s word for themselves. Followers of Calvin established many Christian colleges in Europe and here in America (like Princeton and Harvard).

For 21st-century Christ followers, that October day in Wittenberg, Germany, may seem distant. Yet amid Halloween celebrations, we can also remember Reformation Day and the reformers who worked to make the Gospel accessible to everyone. Thanks to their efforts, the truth of the Gospel is now available to all, unhidden and free from superstition. As students at Calvin University, we inherit a legacy rooted in John Calvin’s dedication to theology, education and faith. The Reformers’ emphasis on study and truth shapes our pursuit of knowledge today and reminds us of the ongoing relevance of Reformation principles. When October 31 rolls around next year, take a moment to thank God for the desire He placed in the hearts of Reformers five centuries ago.