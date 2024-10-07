Lime Scooters are an Unnecessary Nuisance

I coast on my bike across Commons Lawn to the Science Building. As I scramble off, I let out a curse not quite under my breath. Blocking the crowded bike rack is my nemesis: a heavy pile of white and green scooters.

They tilt slightly to the side, mocking my bike’s lack of kickstand as they rest so chaotically that they, somehow, block the maximum number of otherwise convenient bike spots. For the fifth time this week, I drag my bike around to the only remaining spot on the back side of the rack. Somehow, I manage to avoid needing to lift one of the L-shaped metal bricks out of the way — that is my only consolation.

Hold on, you might say, are my frustrations over one overcrowded bike rack really such a big deal? Perhaps not. However, my story is just one instance of a wider pattern. A few weeks ago, I tried parking outside of Commons instead and found a similar formation of Lime scooters blocking any convenient spots. Ironically, I ended up parking my bike inside the old orange taped square that used to be designated scooter parking.

Every morning, I walk past at least one scooter strewn carelessly across my apartment’s bike rack. Last week, I passed an abandoned scooter along the Beltline sitting in the middle of the sidewalk. I have even seen a pair parked neatly in front of the chapel patio’s “no vehicles” sign.

Even when the scooters are parked appropriately, they are problematic. As I biked home today, I heard a ringing behind me and watched a Lime scooter blow past while sounding its bell to pedestrians it ought to have carefully yielded to. I’m not surprised when my friends tell stories about scooters almost running them over.

I am unconvinced that the practical benefits of Lime scooters outweigh their costs. For each scooter being used for transportation, another is on a high-speed joyride around the Prince lots.

Other colleges do much better. Notre Dame, which has a much larger campus than Calvin’s, has banned motorized scooters. I don’t see why Calvin couldn’t do the same; given our campus’s size, Lime scooters are just an unnecessary nuisance.

If Calvin has to keep Lime scooters around, things need to change. We desperately need the orange-outlined designated scooter parking, off paths and out of the way of bike racks, to come back. We had those parking spots last year and I don’t understand why they went away. But even with designated parking, the parking rules will still need better enforcement. Relying on Lime’s system last year did not work, and Calvin will need to enforce parking rules themselves.

However, this would all be unnecessary if Lime riders were more responsible. If you use Lime scooters, please ride carefully and always yield to pedestrians. When you park, think of people who might just be looking for a place to store our bikes.