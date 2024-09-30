Why ‘Every square inch’ matters

If to you, “Every square inch” is just an antiquated Christian nationalist slogan, then you’ve probably never actually read Kuyper. One of the most basic ideas in Kuyper’s writings is the concept of sphere sovereignty, which is absolutely necessary to understand if you are about to make sweeping claims about replacing certain gym signage.

Kuyper proposed that life is organized into different “spheres,” or areas of authority and responsibility, such as family, church, state, education and culture. Each sphere operates independently and has its own God-given authority. According to Kuyper, this explains why different parts of society have different roles, why churches shouldn’t lead military campaigns and why the government can’t enforce certain parenting styles on families.

Despite the unique roles of each sphere, Kuyper explains that they all derive their authority ultimately from God, united under His sovereignty. As Christians, we are called to engage and participate in all aspects of life, bringing our faith into every sphere as Christ’s agents.

These are important clarifications when talking about Kuyper’s “Every Square Inch” quote. In last week’s Chimes, we read an argument that Kuyper’s work, more specifically his quote “Every Square Inch,” supports the union of the church and state in the form of a National Church of sorts. Context is important when referencing this. The three words reference a speech Kuyper gave when opening his Free University in the Netherlands, where he said: “There is not a square inch in the whole domain of our human existence over which Christ, who is Sovereign over all, does not cry: ‘Mine!’”

The quote comes from a ceremonial speech for the opening of a university, and it should be interpreted in that light. Dordt Professor Roger Henderson says it well, “The whole context of Kuyper’s speech, which was for the opening of a new Christian university (as well as the integral character of the world of human thought), makes plain that we are responsible agents, who should work for reconciliation and renewal in the world.”

Claiming Kuyper meant “every square inch” as a way to say, “we should be in the halls of power,” is a misinterpretation. This quote simply references the sovereignty that God has over all of creation and the role we humans are to play. By arguing for God’s dominion over all spheres of our lives and, especially, the sphere of education, Kuyper is creating a moral case for Christian involvement wherever we find ourselves.

Calvin’s mission statement is to raise up students who will think deeply, act justly and live wholeheartedly as Christ’s agents of renewal in the world. This lines up with the purpose of Kuyper’s quote. In this light, “every square inch” is not a call to Constantinianism or simple worldly power, but instead the affirmation of God’s mission to restore creation and the assertion of our privilege as Christians to be the hands and feet of Christ.

If you want to ditch every square inch, then by all means — but maybe, next time, do your homework first.