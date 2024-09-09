Letter from the editor

Whether this is the first issue of Chimes you’ve ever picked up or one of many, congrats on making it past the front page!

I’m Ethan Meyers, Chimes’ editor-in-chief for the 2024-25 school year. Chimes has been a part of campus since 1907, and has been published weekly since the 1940s. That makes Chimes one of the oldest student organizations at Calvin, and I’m proud to step into that tradition.

As a student-run paper with editorial independence, Chimes is a special institution.It’s pretty unique among Christian higher education in particular. Most student newspapers at private universities have a policy of prior review, where faculty or administration can read, edit, or censor stories before they make it to print. Chimes has always operated differently, and the trust we’ve built up over the years has made our newspaper into an excellent source of information for what’s going on across campus. Chimes comes out in print every Monday of the school year;all our articles are also available on our website.

We have a faculty advisor, but we’re fully student-run, so there’s space for any student who’s interested to contribute. We’re always looking for guest writers, and there are a few more open spots for regular reporters as well. I’m really happy with the team of reporters, editors, and other staff we’ve got this year.

We’ll be continuing some long-running Chimes traditions, like our special April Fool’s edition, and resurrecting a few old ones, like a weekly campus crime blotter. We’ve also put a lot of thought into expanding our multimedia reach this year, with a dedicated culture writer and plans to revitalize The Knightly, our podcast.

The news business is always full of surprises, and the Chimes team will be here through whatever comes our way. Thank you for your corrections, story ideas and op-eds. Most of all, thank you for trusting our team of student journalists to keep the Calvin community informed. Happy reading!

Ethan Meyers