A letter from the student body president

What a start to the year we’ve had, Calvin! The energy on campus has been phenomenal, our teams have won first games on the new soccer field, and we’ve had an amazing Friday chapel to kick off the new school year. This school spirit has reminded me in so many ways why Calvin University is one of the greatest communities I have ever been a part of.

So what’s next after such a great start? We could settle down and simply go to classes.

Or, we could continue to spread the Calvin spirit by participating in the Calvin community in more ways than just attending classes and going to dorm floor meetings. We could decide together to show up to theater, dances and classes. We could decide to show up in numbers to Hope and show who rules the rivalry. We could decide to live the college life we could only dream of. This could be a year we choose to make incredible. Calvin, the choice is up to us. I encourage each of you to embrace community. Some of my best memories include late nights in the dorms, dumpster diving at Panera and losing my voice at volleyball games.

Never has choosing community let me down, and it’s what I’ll leave Calvin cherishing the most. By committing to being active on campus, you’re choosing to place emphasis on community and truly making the most of your years here. Let’s get it, Knights!