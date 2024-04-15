How far is too far? Manifestation cleverly handles questions of success and achievement

How far would you go to achieve everything you’ve ever wanted? What kinds of deals would you make if it guaranteed you would reach those goals?

The Manifestation, written and directed by Geert Heetebrij, an associate professor of communications at Calvin, follows Stephen as he wrestles with these very questions. After losing everything, Stephen decides to risk it all with his new mental trick — something named Veronica that takes on his wife’s appearance as it helps him through stock market trades. At first, he encounters great success, but all successes come at a cost. Quickly, he finds himself in more trouble than he bargained for and dealing with something bigger than he could have possibly imagined.

Overall, the movie cleverly handles the current fad of self-help conferences, lectures and books, as it raises questions about how helpful they are. Veronica comes from the advice from a conference centering around “manifesting” the tools you need for the life you want. Stephen’s rise to success comes with the mental trick or self help of Veronica, and yet as the movie goes on, his relationship with Veronica changes. Stephen begins to lose everything in his life, including his relationship with his wife.

What I found interesting about the movie is how the main character handles the conflicts in his marriage, the cost of working with Veronica and the constant threat of losing everything he worked for. Stephen’s attachment to Veronica and the success she brings him speaks to an underlying theme of the allure of success and the things of this world. Stephen’s reluctance highlights how easy it is to forget what things are truly important in life when distracted by chasing things like money.

Outside of chasing success, this is also a movie about Christian faith as demonstrated by the use of several bible verses and allusions. However, I think that this theme of faith can be applied more broadly than simply Christianity. It is a movie about knowing what you believe in and holding to those beliefs, regardless of if that’s a religion or just what you hold to be important. I think this theme is at the heart of what drives the conflict between Stephen and his wife. Roni is very firm in what she believes and therefore has a more firm stance on the mental trick while Steven is a bit more indecisive and changeable and therefore more willing to do things that others may be uncomfortable with to get what he wants.

There are also many lighthearted scenes, (and many downright funny ones), interspersed throughout the movie to contrast the more serious nature of the plot. These scenes introduce a more gentle tone that lends a feeling of hope to the darker moments. These lighter moments entice the viewer into investment and makes one truly hope that Steven can overcome what he is facing.

The plot takes many interesting turns and ends in a place I would have never expected. Granted, there are some things I would have liked to have seen more of (that I won’t spoil here) and some questions I would have loved answers to, but the intentional ambiguity add to the movie’s unique charm.

Sporting interesting themes, engaging characters, good writing and talented actors, The Manifestation is definitely worth watching.