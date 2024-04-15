Calvin University's official student newspaper since 1907

Making Meaning out of Meals with CPI

Antonio M. Knapp, Guest WriterApril 15, 2024

One of the most frequently asked questions we as prisoners hear is “What is the food like in there — is it as bad as what we see on television?” Many of us would reply that much of the food is bland and of low quality — not to mention that the portions are a bit on the small side. Most meals are laden with starches and carbohydrates such as rice, beans, potatoes and pastas. In addition, you can only reach the daily calorie count if you eat everything offered including all of the condiments such as margarine or ketchup. However, for those looking for more palatable options, there is a solution: microwave cooking. 

In the world of professional cooking, the use of microwaves is almost non-existent. Most in the culinary scene see it as a taboo. However, out of necessity, we prisoners have put our own spin on a number of classic recipes that are not only delicious and easy to make, but also dorm-room friendly because they do not require an oven or stovetop. Some do not even require the use of the microwave! I think you will find the quality and ingenuity of these meals with what is available to us through our limited commissary options — as well as lack of equipment such as stovetops, refrigeration or even proper utensils — very surprising as well as a delight. 

It is like a small taste of freedom. It seems to remove us from this place, if only for a moment.

Mealtime in prison, just like at home, means more than just sustenance. It is time for community. Sharing a leisurely meal outside of the chow hall among us in CPI is much more appealing to the palate than eating whatever is being offered on the mandatory statewide menu. It is like a small taste of freedom. It seems to remove us from this place, if only for a moment. Sharing a meal has strengthened human relationships since the beginning of time.  

This is not exclusive to our CPI family. A couple of years ago, each member of the CPI student body made a donation to prepare a Christmas meal for our entire housing unit of 240 people. The goal was simply to strengthen and extend our community ties amongst our fellow inmates. It was a total success! Much of the population went out of their way to offer thanks and a handshake for our efforts. To this day, it still comes up in conversation.

In today’s prison culture, we in CPI feel it is imperative to continue to build strong, lasting relationships throughout the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) whether it is through mentoring, leadership positions or simply sharing a meal or recipe. It is my pleasure to kick off this exciting inaugural feature of some of our signature dishes in the Chimes. I invite you to try these recipes and hope they bring you as much enjoyment as they bring to us. Look for exciting new recipes from other CPI students in future issues of Chimes. God Bless. 

Here is a prison favorite that does not require the use of a microwave or refrigeration to store!

Mock Strawberry Cheesecake

Ingredients:

1 ¼- cup- (10 ounces) powdered milk

¾-cup (6 ounces) sugar-sweetened instant lemonade drink mix

10-12 ounces vanilla wafer cookies

6- tbsp. (3 ounces) Strawberry jam

½- stick softened margarine

1-cup (8 ounces) cold water

2-4 tbsp. very hot water

Preparation:

CRUST

Crush vanilla wafers into small crumbs and put into a mixing bowl. Begin adding half of the margarine while mixing thoroughly. Continue to add margarine until crushed wafers are fully saturated and pliable. Press mixture firmly and evenly into a 9×9 dish. Let stand while preparing the rest of the desert.

 *For easier removal, you can line the pan with wax or parchment paper.*

FILLING

Place instant lemonade mix and the 8 ounces of cold water into a mixing bowl and whisk until all of the sugar dissolves.

Next, while constantly stirring, slowly add all of the powdered milk into the lemonade mixture. Whip with fork or whisk until smooth.

Pour the entire mixture evenly over crust. 

TOPPING

Place the strawberry jam into a small bowl and slowly add very hot water until the jam reaches a thick, yet pourable consistency. Drizzle over pie.

Cover and let stand for about an hour in a cool place to set. Cut into 8-12 equal pieces and enjoy!

For a fun twist, add two of your favorite fruit-flavored, sugar-free drink sticks to filling for exciting, new flavor profiles!

Disclaimer: Be sure to adhere to your facility’s rules and policies. We in CPI are not advising anyone to remove any food items out of the chow hall.
