Winter sports finish strong

The winter sports season is coming to a close, with many Calvin teams sending individual athletes to championships or extending their season as a team with tournament bids.

Calvin Hockey season extended with national tournament bids

This is the 50th season of hockey at Calvin, and both the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) Division I (DI) and ACHA DIII teams have earned national tournament bids.

The ACHA DI team is 22-7-3 and is currently seeded 14th in the tournament. The team has beaten Grand Valley, Western Michigan, Davenport, Eastern Michigan and Oakland. Calvin DI Hockey kicks off its tournament play on March 16 against The United States Naval Academy.

The ACHA DIII team is currently 16-11 and is seeded 16th in the tournament. The DIII team has beaten Trine, Ferris State, Michigan State and Davenport. DIII Hockey starts their tournament with pool play, after which the winner of the pool advances in the tournament. Their first game is March 16 against the University of Notre Dame.

Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive sends 14 athletes to National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championships

Men’s Swim and Dive is sending seniors Jacob Heeres, Noah Holstege, Bryce Miner and Julien Camy; juniors Corey Campbell and Forrest Peterson; and freshmen Charles Platt and Caleb Gemmen to the NCAA Championships to compete in their specialized swim events and relays.

Men’s Swim and Dive also had 10 athletes who earned All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) honors this season, the most number of awards given in the program’s history: Noah Holstege, Jacob Heeres, Julien Camy, Forrest Peterson, Corey Campbell, Joshua Seidelman, David Bajwa, Caleb Gemmen and Charles Platt.

Women’s Swim and Dive is also sending a number of students to the NCAA Championships: senior Hannah Brown; juniors Maggie Farrell, Isabella Gable, Haley Thier and Sydney Sonday, and freshman Meghan Bengelink.

Four students on the Women’s Swim and Dive team — Maggie Farrell, Isabella Gable, Sydney Sonday and Haley Thier — earned All-MIAA honors this season. DIII Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive Championships are March 15 to 18 in Greensboro, N.C.

Calvin Track and Field places in MIAA championships and sends athletes to Indoor Nationals

Junior Jenna Allman and senior Brandan Knepper competed in the NCAA DIII Indoor Championships in Birmingham, AL, this past weekend. Allman competed in the 3,000 meter run, and Knepper competed in the 5,000 meter run.

The Men’s Indoor Track and Field team took third place at the Indoor MIAA championships, and the Women’s Indoor Track and Field team took second place. Senior William Hoffman, junior Delaney Sall and first-year students Katelyn DeJonge and Thaine Nederveld earned All-MIAA honors for Indoor Track and Field.

Calvin Men’s Basketball wins MIAA regular season championship

Men’s basketball season finished with a 13-1 conference record, a 22-5 overall record and a regular season championship. Over the course of the season, the team has beaten Trine, Hope, Alma, UW-Oshkosh and the Illinois Institute of Technology. The team earned two end-of-season MIAA awards this season. Freshman Jalen Overway won the league’s Most Valuable Player award, and junior Uchenna Egekeze won the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award for the second year in a row.

Calvin Women’s Basketball athletes receive All-MIAA honors

Fifth-year Gabrielle Timmer was named All-MIAA first team this season, and seniors Sydney Cleary and Leah Harris were named to the All-MIAA second team. The team ended their season with a 12-4 conference record and a 21-6 overall record. Throughout the season the team beat several colleges, including North Park, UW-Whitewater, Albion, Olivet and Alma.