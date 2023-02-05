Calvin winter sports claim national ranking spots

Calvin’s winter sports teams are dominating this season. Calvin currently has five nationally ranked teams this season, and they are still climbing up the charts.

Men’s Basketball

Calvin Men’s Basketball has climbed four spots and is currently 14th in the D3hoops rankings and is top 10 in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA)’s Division III statistics. The team is currently 17-3 in overall games and 9-0 in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) conference play. The team’s nine-game win streak has included defeats of conference teams like Trine University, Hope College and Albion College. Junior Uchenna Egekeze and freshman Jalen Overway have both earned MIAA player of the week honors this season. Men’s basketball only has four games left in the regular season.

This week’s games include Feb. 8 at Alma College and Feb. 11 versus Trine.

Women’s Basketball

Calvin Women’s Basketball has also had an incredible start to its season. The team is currently 17-3 this season and is on a nine-game win streak. Women’s basketball is currently 21st nationally in the D3hoops rankings. Women’s basketball sits in a three-way tie for 1st in the MIAA conference, tied with Hope and Trine.

Fifth-year Gabby Timmer has had a record-breaking season this year. Timmer has claimed the women’s basketball rebounding record at 1,074 rebounds. Timmer has also been named MIAA player of the week twice this season, 11 times in her career.

Women’s basketball plays at Hope on Feb. 8 and against Trine on Feb. 11.

Swimming and Diving

Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving has had some spectacular performances this season. Men’s Swimming and Diving is ranked 12th, and Women’s swim and dive is 19th in the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) national rankings. Junior Maggie Farrell, fifth-year Noah Holstege, senior Jacob Heeres, junior Forrest Peterson and freshman Caleb Gemmen have been named MIAA swimmers of the week this season. Senior Rebecca DiCosola and sophomore William Goodpaster have been named MIAA divers of the week this season.

Hockey

Calvin’s Hockey teams are both nationally ranked. The D1 team is ranked 14th in the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA)’s D1 poll and the D3 team is ranked 16th in the ACHA D3 poll. The D1 team has a record of 14-6-3 and the D3 team has a record of 13-8. D3 hockey has two more games left of their regular season this weekend — Friday and Saturday against Saginaw Valley State University. D1 Hockey still has two weeks left in their regular season with this weekend’s game against Roosevelt.