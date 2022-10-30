Calvin Swim and Dive is looking “as good as they’ve ever been” as the season begins

Both men’s and women’s swim and dive teams at Calvin are ranked in the College Swimming Coaches Association of America top 25 poll.

Calvin’s Swim and Dive Teams have kicked off their season ranking in the College Swimming Coaches Association of America top 25 poll. The men’s team is ranked No.21 and the women’s team is ranked No.23 in the Dual Meet rankings.

Seniors Jacob Heeres and Noah Holstege have earned swimmer of the week and sophomore Wilson Goodpaster has earned diver of the week honors so far this season.

At the MIAA relays, the men’s team had a record-setting evening and took first place in 12 events –– the 200 medley, 200 backstroke, 200 breaststroke, 500 progressive, 200 butterfly, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 1500 relay, 400 IM medley and 200 freestyle.

The women’s team also had an incredible night at the MIAA relay meet and took first place in nine events . Those events were the 200 medley, 200 backstroke, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle and 200 IM.

It’s still early in the season, but Calvin Swim and Dive is looking “as good as they’ve ever been,” according to Head Swim Coach Dan Gelderloos. He believes this is due to his coaching style. “We’ve been trying to improve and not just award effort but also rewarding curiosity,” said Gelderloos. “That’s been paying off in a big way in fact that a lot of people are faster than they were last year at this point or ever in their lives.”

Calvin Swim and Dive’s support for one another and their eagerness is also a strengthening of the team as a whole. “We are a really close knit group,” said first-year student Meghan Bengelink. “A lot of people think of the men’s and women’s programs as separate, but we are one program,” Bengelink said. Bengelink believes that the support from her teammates plays a role in the team’s success since they are is “just cheering for each other no matter the outcome.”

Coach Gelderloos has been encouraged by the excitement of the team. “I’ve really fallen in love with this team with regards to how curious they are,” said Gelderloos. “They’re willing to learn … and they’re willing to try and do things better than they have done in the past.”

Calvin Swim and Dive’s season stretches from September to March, so staying as healthy as possible is important to players and coaches. At the beginning of the season, the program struggled with some injuries but are now getting over those struggles. “We make sure that we prioritize giving them rest at the right places,” balancing exercise and expectations, Gelderloos said.

Bengelink agreed that the training schedule helps them stay healthy and relaxed, especially in the beginning of the season. “In the middle of the week we have a Wednesday rest day. We start with a 30-minute team meeting where our coach will give us information and motivation,” said Bengelink. “Then we just have a shake-out day where there’s no lifting. …We just get back in the water, and there’s a little more team bonding stuff. … That’s a really nice break in the week, especially when you’re doing doubles on Tuesdays and Thursdays.”

As the season picks up, Calvin Swim and Dive is looking forward to the competition. “In the fall everything is pointing toward our December invite the weekend after Thanksgiving break; that is the biggest star on our calendar,” said Gelderloos. “After the holidays we have a lot of top-notch competition and probably our most competitive schedule we’ve ever had.”