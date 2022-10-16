Campus Safety sets sights on equipment upgrades 

Much of the life safety and campus safety equipment on Calvin’s campus –– including defibrillators, fire extinguishers, fire alarm systems and campus safety vehicles –– are nearing the end of their lifespans. While Campus Safety doesn’t yet have a definite timeline for upgrades, they say they’ll be needed across campus soon. Campus Safety is working with campus partners in facilities, IT and administration to set priorities for replacing and updating equipment.

Life safety equipment such as smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and sprinkler systems are among the equipment that have been serving the university’s community for decades. However, as time passes these equipment are quickly becoming obsolete.

“The institution’s responsibility to keep the community safe means that not only do we have fire alarm systems and access control systems, but also important life safety equipment like defibrillators, fire extinguishers, etc.,” said Director of Campus Safety William Corner. All of that equipment is crucial to keep the campus community safe, Corner said.

According to Corner, Campus Safety hopes to soon refurbish fire alarms, smoke detectors and sprinkler systems that are becoming outdated. The upgrades are needed to help Calvin maintain its good standing with insurance partners. “Most insurance carriers require life safety equipment as part of insuring an institution,” said Corner.

“I would also identify as a priority the need for refreshing the Campus Safety Department’s vehicles,” Corner told Chimes. As the department’s vehicles get older, cost of repairs go up, and mechanical issues force them to take more downtime.

Vehicle upgrades would help campus safety officers respond to incidents more quickly and efficiently, Corner said. As an added bonus, life safety equipment carried in campus safety vehicles, such as defibrillators and medical bags, would be updated along with the vehicles.

Campus Safety is working with facilities, IT and administration to develop a timeline for upgrades, but do not yet have a firm plan. Nonetheless, Corner told Chimes the upgrades are necessary to maintain “safety expectations by members of the community, including parents, students, faculty, staff and visitors to campus.”