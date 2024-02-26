Abstraction to host annual Hackathon on March 15

Abstraction–– Calvin University’s official computer science student organization –– is hosting its annual Hackathon, a 24-hour project-based coding competition where students will contend for a grand prize of $1,000.

The event, which will take place in the Business Building, will also feature follow-up prizes of $600 and $400 for second and third place winners respectively. The event will start on Friday, March 15 at 5 p.m., continuing through the night and ending at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 16.

Participants will be fueled by an array of complimentary refreshments throughout the event, including free breakfast, lunch and dinner –– and a midnight snack for people who are still awake.

According to Abstraction’s secretary –– Oghenesuvwe Ogedegbe, a senior studying computer science –– the Hackathon is open to all students, regardless of their major, year or level of experience in coding.

“We have a new crop of freshmen, so hopefully we’ll have more people this year. And we have various things that our club does that will help promote buzz or at least motivate people who don’t know how to program more to actually participate this year,” said Ogedegbe.

Additionally, some new and interesting developments within Abstraction have set up this year’s Hackathon to be more exciting than others. The organization now has a web development subdivision, focused on helping students sharpen their professional experience in the area.

“I think WebDev is one of those skills everybody should have,” said Sam Ntadom, head of Abstraction’s web development subdivision. “Because it helps you advertise yourself, like in terms of your portfolio and everything. But for the Hackathon, WebDev is primarily about problem-solving.”

Students in past events have frequently submitted web-related projects –– including a personal website for a professional photography business, created by students Braden Lint and Logan Humphrey.

The range of acceptable projects isn’t limited to just web development. In the past, students have submitted a myriad of different projects, including a Tinder-style matching app (but for vacation spots), a Raspberry Pi-powered RC tank, a Turing Machine simulator and even an app for the Hackathon judges themselves to use while judging the projects.

“ Even if you don’t participate, it’s really fun to see the final presentations and see what people have done.

“There’s a wide variety of stuff that’s done. It’s really, really fascinating. Somebody built a compiler for a homegrown language,” said Victor Norman, Abstraction’s faculty advisor and computer science professor at Calvin. “I think last year’s winner was an automated cat pet-feeder –– built out of cardboard with some sensors in it –– and kind of interesting stuff. People do all kinds of neat stuff.”

Additionally, Norman stressed the importance of attending the event as a spectator, even if you don’t have a project. Last year, President Boer showed up to the Hackathon.

“Even if you don’t participate, it’s really fun to see the final presentations and see what people have done,” said Norman.