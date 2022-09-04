A letter from the student body president

Hello Knights!

My name is Nain Miranda and I am your student body president. It is an absolute honor and privilege to serve in this position.

Before I continue with the rest of my address, I thought it would be appropriate to introduce myself. Here is a little bit about me: I’m studying accounting and I am an international student from Managua, Nicaragua. I’ve spent my time at Calvin as a dining hall student worker, a financial analyst at Knight Investment Management, a two-year resident assistant in Bolt–Heyns–Timmer, a leadership team member at Calvin Start-Ups and vice president of Student Senate. Outside of Calvin, I serve as a worship leader at Madison Church on MLK Jr. street. I am also co-founder of ApexHash LLC, an energy development company, and Nuffread.com, a not-for-profit textbook exchange website which seeks to lower the cost of college textbooks. Some of my hobbies include reading, playing drums and playing football (soccer).

My vision for Student Senate is focused on “reengineering the student experience.” This year, Student Senate will be focusing on four strategic objectives: intra-Calvin collaboration, the dining hall experience, communication and school spirit.

The first objective is intra-Calvin collaboration. I have already been working with Calvin alumni in order to provide more opportunities for mentorship for students and for internships to take place, and can’t wait for these initiatives to be realized. My hope is to strengthen Calvin’s network, especially between students and alumni, and to create sustainable ways for Calvin to collaborate.

The second strategic objective focuses on the dining hall experience. This year, we will work hard alongside Creative Dining Services and the Calvin administration in order to improve the dining experience for students. We are working on improving the feedback process in order to better serve students. We hope that some of these initiatives will soon come to fruition.

The third point of focus is communication. I believe that this is something important that we can work on and improve. I have been working on improving different channels such as Student News in order to have better internal communication. We have also initiated an Instagram news account with the handle @calvin_knight_news, where we will be posting weekly events happening on campus. If you would like to stay in the loop, then please consider following this account.

Last but not least, we will be focusing on school spirit. We all know that these past two years have affected all communities. We are working to support these communities, and to bring further student involvement back to campus. This will range from bringing back traditions such as our alma mater song to helping promote Calvin games and events.

I am so excited for this year and am very much looking forward to seeing all of you around campus. I wholeheartedly believe that this year will be an amazing year for Calvin, and I want to let you know that I am committed to do whatever it takes to best serve the student body.