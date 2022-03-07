Private and public education cross paths at Calvin

In contrast, 74% of students in the Grand Rapids Christian Schools are white. Standard tuition at Grand Rapids Christian High School is $10,990, according to their website. Standard kindergarten tuition is $7,990. If a student attends GRCS for K-12 with the lowest possible 2021-2022 tuition rates, the education costs more than $83,000. Higher tuition rates can make an entire K-12 education cost over $100,000 per kid, which often isn’t affordable.

“I think there was a sincere desire for Christian ed on the part of the people who founded these schools,” Keeley said. The unfortunate effect was that it created dual school systems, one much more affluent and white than the other, according to Keeley. Many schools have increased recruiting efforts and worked to offer more aid to students, although “there is still an imbalance.”

Lauren Henderson, a senior studying physics and philoso- phy, graduated from a large, economically disadvantaged public school district in Illinois. Her dad is a professor at a Christian university, but her family couldn’t afford Christian school tu- ition. Henderson’s high school was much more ethnically and socioeconomically diverse than Calvin and she embraced the opportunity to learn with and from people who were different from her. “I learned to navigate spaces in which I am not the majority,” she said.

Academic culture

Academic excellence is a central feature of Reformed Christian education, and as such many Reformed schools place an emphasis on preparing students for college. Yet both Christian schools and public schools vary widely in their academic offerings.

Freshman business major Emily Feikema, who attended Illiana Christian High School, started meeting with a col- lege admissions counselor in her first year. Throughout high school, teachers paid close attention to students’ academic progress.“They literally wouldn’t let you fail,” Feikema said.

Strong academic preparation isn’t exclusive to schools that collect tuition. Senior German, classics and history major Adrienne Ora attended a public high school in Midland, Michigan. Many of her classmates had parents who held advanced degrees, and as a result the school catered to a college-bound population. Ora appreciated the academic op- portunities afforded through the school’s strong AP, IB and elective curriculum, although she often found the environment to be suffocatingly competitive. For example, she really enjoyed band, but the most successful band students were also academic high-achievers who had access to private lessons.

Academic excellence isn’t always a given at Christian schools. Junior speech pathology major Brianna Nance attended a small Christian institution, The Charles Finney School, near Rochester, New York. The academics at her school were “pretty terrible.” Teachers weren’t required to be certified in their field or even have a bachelor’s. One year, her school didn’t find a history teacher, and as a result, the class was essentially a study hall. Her calculus teacher didn’t have a degree and directed students to Khan Academy videos.

“Things would happen there that totally shouldn’t have happened,” Nance said. “It was so frustrating. I always felt so behind when I would be around my high-performing public school friends…there was a real lack of opportunity.”

Faith formation

Students who attended Christian schools have mixed experiences of faith formation. Some people thrived in an environment where teachers proclaimed God’s presence across the disciplines, while others balked when their school’s principles didn’t match the way that teachers and classmates actually lived.

Van Dyke found his GRCHS experience essential for his spiritual development. From bible classes to chapel to small groups, the school offered multiple opportunities for him to develop his faith alongside his classmates and friends.