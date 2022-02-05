“My Year of Rest and Relaxation” is your next read

In 2022, there’s a good possibility you’ll come across Ottessa Moshfegh’s contemporary fiction novel, “My Year of Rest and Relaxation,” in an online reading community. Despite being released in 2018, the novel has garnered renewed popularity in the last year for a number of reasons, such as the beautifully crafted cover, images of seclusion reminiscent of the pandemic and Moshfegh’s realistic yet lyrical writing style.

The unlikeable characterization of the novel’s unnamed narrator — a conventionally beautiful 20-something living in the heart of New York City in the 2000s — is what makes this novel different from the others.

The narrator is on a mission to slumber her way through a year, and she’ll do whatever it takes to make it happen — regardless of the morality of her deeds. Feeling as though life is a never-ending race, the narrator sets out to get through her year by isolating herself in her apartment, watching as many Whoopi Goldberg films as she can and finding methods to snooze for extended periods of time. As a result, her brashly caustic nature is combined with actions that can be described as selfish, reckless and inconsiderate — all of which drive readers to dislike her. To top it off, she is also a privileged white Anglo-Saxon Protestant who benefits from her deceased parents’ wealth, having studied art history in one of New York’s most prestigious universities and worked at some of the finest galleries in town. What could possibly make her desire to sleep when she clearly has more than a few reasons to remain awake?

Rather than sugarcoating the narrator’s unlikability, Moshfegh utilizes it to offer an honest, raw portrayal of what it’s like to live when living is the hardest thing to do. “My Year of Rest and Relaxation” asks readers to consider the cultural implications of what it means to be mentally ill, as well as how socioeconomic status influences sympathies for those suffering from mental illnesses and to consider what it means to live and to live with those who are struggling to live.

The book’s twists and turns provoke belly laughter, tears and audible gasps. It is worth emphasizing that the novel’s exploration of issues such as drug use, overt sexuality and eating disorders is not for the faint of heart. With authentic writing often comes discomfort, but the discomfort that comes with reading this work provides a reading experience that forces readers to think critically and analyze the words on the pages on a deeper level. “My Year of Rest and Relaxation” is a love letter that ironically helps readers to see the good in life by taking the risk of living even when it is the most difficult thing to do.

This is a great addition to your collection if you’re searching for a book with a compelling plot, superb writing and themes that will make you question your understanding of mental health and societal expectations of classism.