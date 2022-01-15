New name, same great content! Submit your ideas to Chimes’ new ‘Culture’ page

You might notice that we’ve made some changes to our section names this semester. I’d like to be the first to welcome you to Chimes’ first ever Culture page!

But don’t worry, you’ll still find all the same great arts and entertainment coverage in Chimes, just in different places than you’re used to! Our in-depth, reported coverage of concerts, art displays and on-campus issues can now be found in the Campus and Community section. Reviews, op-eds, letters to the editor and more can be found here.

Our hope for the Culture section is to create a space where students are heard not just through their opinions, but also through their interests, hobbies and areas of expertise. This page will allow for more diversity in the types of stories students can share with the Calvin community.

In addition to op-eds and letters to the editor, we’ll now be accepting lifestyle pieces. Stories centered on lifestyle include, but are not limited to: recipe ideas, tutorials, columns on fashion and essays focused on trends.

If there’s an opinion, passion, craft or review near to your heart, please feel free to email me at [email protected] For ideas about reported arts and entertainment news, send an email to our C&C editor at [email protected] I’m excited to bring your ideas and interests into the Calvin community through Chimes!