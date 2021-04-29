Emmanuel Essien wins election for student body president

Emmanuel Essien won the 2021 election for Calvin University student body president. Essien, a junior from Ghana majoring in human resources management, defeated Kay Casturo for student senate’s top position. Over 1,571 students voted in this year’s election, a 56 percent response rate.

“I knew that he’d make a great student body president when I appointed him as acting student body president for interim, and I know that still,” current student body president Claire Murashima told Chimes. “He will do great things for Calvin with his resolve to get things done paired with his care for students’ emotional health.”

Eleven new student senators have also been elected. They are Emery Alspaugh, Jeffrey Arthur, Bear de Boo, Sara Jaley, Ngicha Kilewo, Jae Ha Lee, Jasmine Nykamp, Theodore Perumal, Samuel Steen, Ella Sytsema, and William Toomey.

Previously, Essien has served on student senate as VP of Administration. He was also a student manager at Calvin Dining Services and an orientation assistant for the Centre for Intercultural Student Development.

“He’s not scared to hold me or other university leaders accountable but will always do so in love,” said Murashima.

In the presidential debate, Essien said that his top priorities as student body president will be to appoint vice presidents and integrate student senate with other student organizations better.

Vice presidents will be appointed by Essien, Murashima and JB Britton, associate dean of campus involvement and leadership, within the coming days.