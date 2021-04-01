Students, staff and faculty can sign up for vaccine with Calvin, Spectrum Health

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are easier to book than ever. Spectrum Health expanded vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older on Tuesday, a week earlier than the expected April 5 date. Students, faculty, and staff can also sign up with Calvin through a quick link on the Health Services website.

According to COVID Response Team member Kristen Alford, students should sign up for a vaccine with both Health Services and Spectrum Health’s DeVos Place vaccine clinic because of Calvin’s limited supply. The DeVos Place clinic can vaccinate up to 12,000 people a day, making it particularly accessible.

Calvin receives a weekly, limited supply of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the Kent County Health Department, according to Phil de Haan, the communications coordinator for the COVID Response Team. Students may not be invited to get their vaccine for a while, but it’s good to sign up so that their interest is in the system, de Haan said.

Calvin’s vaccine form requires basic identifying information, current vaccine status, and which eligibility tier the applicant falls under. More information about eligibility can be found at the Vaccinate West Michigan website. Those who already have a vaccination appointment scheduled should not sign up. Those who sign up with Calvin and then schedule a vaccine appointment elsewhere should update their status through the form.

Health Services will prioritize those who meet the state’s eligibility requirements, de Haan said. Of the available doses, 60 percent will be given to those over 50 and 30 percent will be given to those under 50 with compromised immune systems. Any doses left over will be given to those who are eligible on a first come, first serve basis.

Getting vaccinated allows students, staff, and faculty to opt out of some COVID-19-related procedures. Once two weeks have passed after either the second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, people will not have to quarantine or be tested if they come into contact with a COVID-19-positive person.

The Response Team still asks vaccinated students, staff, and faculty to monitor symptoms through the Campus Clear app. According to de Haan, there has already been a Calvin community member who developed symptoms in between their first and second shots after coming into contact with a positive person.

“As students are able to be vaccinated, we really want them to not let their guard down,” de Haan said. He noted that fully vaccinated people can safely gather unmasked with other fully vaccinated people in off-campus homes. Masking and distancing, however, are still mandatory in on-campus residential and work settings for both vaccinated and unvaccinated students.