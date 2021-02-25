Take me out to the commencement

For non-sporting events, the ballpark can seat up to 15,000 people.

For seniors, ‘walking at graduation’ just gained a second meaning. Both 2020 and 2021 commencement ceremonies will be held at the Lake Michigan Credit Union Ballpark on May 22, 2021.

The ceremony for the class of 2020 will begin at 11 a.m. EST and the ceremony for the class of 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Faculty and staff will be able to attend, and each student will be able to invite two guests. The event will also be live streamed.

“Graduation for the class of 20 and the class of 21, what’s better than a doubleheader?” said President Michael Le Roy.

The home stadium for the West Michigan Whitecaps is in Comstock, Michigan, about 15 minutes away from Calvin. For non-sporting events, the ballpark can seat up to 15,000 people.

2020 graduates had their ceremony originally postponed to Oct. 3, 2020 and then again to April 17, 2021. An online graduation ceremony did take place on the original date of May 23, 2020. The class of 2021’s commencement was scheduled for May 15, 2021.

