Graduation pushed to October 3

There will still be an online graduation ceremony on May 23.

Graduation for the class of 2020 will now be on October 3, according to an email from President Michael Le Roy early this afternoon.

Le Roy noted that this reflected the wishes of the graduates, who were sent a survey earlier in the month, to have an in-person ceremony. Conversations with a parent council solidified the plans for an in-person graduation.

Preparations to honor graduating seniors virtually on the original graduation date, May 23, are also underway. This will include a congratulatory video from Le Roy and other members of Calvin, as well as possibly an online yearbook for the class of 2020.

Those who are unable to attend graduation on Oct. 3 will have their names read and a picture of them projected on the big screen.

The email also directed graduating seniors to a page where they can fill out a form to have a special gift mailed to them between May 18-23. The page includes a detailed FAQ.