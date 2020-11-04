Meijer wins MI-03 congressional race

Republican Peter Meijer won the MI-03 congressional seat currently held by Rep. Justin Amash after Democratic opponent Hillary Scholten conceded Wednesday evening.

All precincts reported their vote totals, with Meijer taking 53.7% of the vote and Scholten taking 46.9%. The double-digit lead Meijer had held for most of the race shrunk after absentee ballots were counted.

Meijer said in a press release, “When we launched this campaign in 2019, we had one mission: to ensure West Michigan had the strong, stable, and effective representation it deserves. Tonight, our neighbors sent a resounding affirmation of this same goal, and underscored our shared belief in the principles that have made this country great: limited government, economic opportunity, and protecting liberty.”

“The tides are changing in West Michigan,” Scholten said in a press release. “We may not have won tonight, but this isn’t the end of our fight for a better and bright West Michigan for all—including low cost, accessible health care, clean water, and an economy that works for everyone.”

Meijer tweeted, “I also want to thank not just those in West Michigan who put their faith and trust in me, but also to all who cast their vote and participated in this historic election. I’m honored & ready to get to work on behalf of all West Michiganders, and will not let you down.”

Kent County reported record turnout with 72.13% of all registered voters participating. Former Vice President Joe Biden won 186,252 votes, and President Donald Trump won 165,239 votes. Because of the high number of absentee ballots, results were not available until today.

Meijer is a U.S. Army veteran and the grandson of Meijer grocery founder Fred Meijer. Scholten worked in the Obama Justice Department as an attorney. Both highlighted their experiences growing up in West Michigan and their desire to bring common sense solutions to Washington throughout their campaign.

Scholten looked to pull disillusioned Republican voters with her campaign, highlighting her conservative upbringing and Christian faith. “I’ve seen my signs in yards I never anticipated,” Scholten said.

At a watch party on election day, Meijer emphasized his commitment to conservative values but said that he’d work to reach across the aisle and represent all West Michiganders. “Even if you’re not voting for me, I’m still looking to represent you in Washington,” Meijer said.

Note: Hillary Scholten is married to Chimes advisor Jesse Holcomb. Holcomb had no role in writing, editing, or reviewing this piece. This piece has been updated with a statement from Meijer