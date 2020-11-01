Why, as a Christian, I am voting for Joe Biden
Chimes published an op-ed listing reasons why one Calvin student supports Donald Trump. I would love to review every point included in the op-ed and fact-check, but since many of the Facebook comments took care of that, I instead direct this to any Calvin student who is undecided on who they will cast their vote for.
Joe Biden is not perfect, and he knows it. His opinions have changed from his early career, and this demonstrates humility, not weakness. He cares about strengthening the middle class, addressing the climate crisis, ending the opioid crisis, helping students recover from education debt, and more. I encourage you to review his policy outlines for each of these here. He wants to unite Americans across every state and end the COVID-19 health crisis.
Maybe most importantly, Biden has empathy. He waits after interviews and polling events to speak to the American people who travel to see him, and he openly shares his experience overcoming a stutter. We are going through, sorry to say it, unprecedented times. It would help to have a president who actually cared. Oh, he also condemns white supremacy.
To the Bernie supporters reading this and feeling hopeless – no, voting for Biden will not fix everything, and no one thinks that this is the case! Voting for Biden cannot be separated from removing Trump from office – an individual who has hurled abuse at women, people of color, people with disabilities, and more. He has also reduced American immigration to the lowest numbers we have ever seen, appointed over 200 conservative judges that do not represent the entirety of the American people, rolled back over 100 different environmental and climate policies, and belittled the COVID-19 pandemic as nothing more than the flu.
There will still be work to be done in Biden’s America, but we need to fight to keep the semblance of democracy we have first.
The claim that the“liberal media” does not give Trump the credit he deserves is a convenient way to make the president appear to be the victim of outside forces, when, in reality, his own words condemn him. The reason why so many liberals, like myself, are angry reading statements such as those published in the op-ed is because it is a cruel reminder that many people simply do not care to listen to the stories of those who have been ostracized and demoralized by the Trump administration. The stories of 545 children cruelly taken from their parents at the American border, Black families heartbroken by the devastating and premature loss of their loved ones to police brutality, LGBT+ individuals scared for their future, and so many more.
As American Christians, we have a unique opportunity to show the U.S., and frankly, people around the world, what it is to embody Christlike love during this election. Christlike love is sacrificial, selfless, and motivated by helping others. Christlike love serves the vulnerable, fights for the downtrodden, and seeks justice for the oppressed. Christlike love looks to serve rather than be served and respects human dignity.
One of the most famous quotes in American history is “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” Today, I would like to rephrase that to ask not what your candidate will do for you, but what your candidate will do for the marginalized, the downtrodden, and the oppressed. Again, Joe Biden is not perfect and we should not equate political figures with Biblical ones. However, I believe the best way we model Christ’s love this election is by voting for Joe Biden and voting for an end to the presidency of Donald Trump.
(Also- during a pandemic spread by respiratory droplets, that kind of love looks like wearing a mask).
1. The biggest difference between Joe Biden and Donald Trump on the opioid crisis, is that Joe Biden jailed a ton of drug users in 1994 with his infamous crime bill, and Donald Trump decided to declare it a National Emergency, freeing many of these non-violent offenders from prison, and putting more federal money towards helping addicts recover in a safe way.
2. It was the Obama administration that exacerbated the student loan crisis in the United States. By the time he left office, he had added $1 trillion to the student loan tab. Obama’s Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was orchestrated to have absolutely zero federal jurisdiction over the student loan issue, and Obama federalized the system so the federal government now profits immensely on both interest from the student loans and defaults. If Biden is so pro-student loan forgiveness, why not say something to his former boss during the 8 years they spent together?
3. Donald Trump has done more for the middle class than almost any other United States President. In 2009, when Obama/Biden entered the White House, the median family income in the United States was $57,010, and at the end of their tenure in 2016, the median household income was $60,309 (+$3,299). Contrast that with Trump, who started his Presidency with a median household income of $60,309, now sits at $68,703 (+$8,394). So although Trump had 4 years less than Obama (so far) and a health crisis that enacted a worse economic fallout than the recession in 2009, Trump has still managed to help the middle class much more than Obama/Biden even came close to.
4. Trump has done more for the climate than the Obama/Biden White House ever did. The Obama/Biden White House signed on to the Paris Climate Agreement, an agreement that did not hold China/Russia/India accountable for their record-breaking carbon emissions. Trump pulled out of this deal in 2016, and since his presidency began, the United States has led the world in carbon remissions, something that Obama/Biden cannot put on their mantle.
5. It’s interesting that you so easily include Trump abusing women, people of color, people of disabilities, and more (which is inexcusable in its own right) but just as easily forget Joe Biden’s wrongdoings in the same arena. There are clear videos of Joe Biden smelling underage girls, he has an outstanding rape case against him with Tara Reade (and if we’re going to believe all women, Joe is in some trouble), and in 1994, referring to black people as “super predators”. Not only that, but Trump has condemned white supremacy more than any other President in United States history. You would think, if Trump is such an outspoken white supremacist as you claim, that the likes of David Duke (KKK leader) and Richard Spencer (Alt-Right leader) would happily endorse Donald Trump for President because you claim that he represents their ideas so passionately. However, David Duke and Richard Spencer have happily endorsed Joe Biden for the Presidency in 2020.
6. As I’m sure you’re well aware, there’s a global pandemic happening as we speak. Trump shut down the borders to save American’s lives. It would make sense that he has the lowest immigration numbers.
7. I find it interesting that you claim that the conservative judges don’t represent the entirety of the American people. Do the Republicans not hold the Senate? Is there not a President in the White House as we speak? Surely there must be a majority of Americans that are fans of their policies if they’re holding positions of power.
All in all, this op-ed is full of bumper sticker liberal slogans, and void of any rational argument or even one slice of truth. If you truly care about the principles represented in the Bible, Trump is unmatched. Biden is a Catholic in name only, has he has spent the last 44 years in Washington hurting the same groups that you’re hoping to protect. It was Trump’s Administration that signed the First Step Act, freeing many non-violent African and Latino Americans. It was Trump’s tax cuts that led to women, and people of color, to see their lowest unemployment numbers in United States history. It was Trump’s Administration that led a global effort to end the criminalization of homosexuality overseas. You have no legs to stand on for any of your arguments. Trump’s Administration has created the best environment for any marginalized groups in the United States history, whether you’re willing to admit it or not.
Thank you, Brennan McClain, for writing almost entirely what I wanted to write in response to this. This op-ed is lazy writing done with little representation of the facts and much representation of hurt feelings.